Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed 4,361 metres ("m") of exploration diamond drilling in 11 holes during two drill programs on its 100%-owned McCool gold property which is located in the prolific Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario, Canada where well over 70 million ounces of gold have been produced to date.

The first phase program consisted of 2,392 m of core drilling in 6 holes and the second program consisted of 1,969 m of core drilling in 5 holes. The primary purpose of these drill programs was to further evaluate and trace the significant gold mineralization known to exist on the property along the Centre Hill Fault from the work of previous owners undertaken during the period 1982-1987 (see August 31, 2022 news release, Table 1, containing selected historical drill results from the McCool property - Placer Development Limited).

This drill program also tested induced polarization ("IP") and ground magnetic ("GM") geophysical anomalies that were outlined from ground geophysical surveys completed on a portion of the property in February 2022 (see news release dated February 23, 2022). These types of ground geophysical signatures discovered on the property are known to be closely associated with gold occurrences elsewhere in the general area.

The eleven holes were drilled on approximately 50 m centers along the favorable target area. All core from the two drill programs has been logged and a total of 1,208 samples (699 samples from phase one drilling and 509 samples from phase two drilling), have been selected, sawn in half with half being sent to an assay laboratory for gold analysis. Assay results will be released once all assays have been received, complied and interpreted.

Several of the 11 drill holes intersected wide intervals of intensely altered rocks along the Center Hill Fault containing variable amounts of sulphide mineralization, fuchsite and sericite, all associated with gold mineralization elsewhere in the area.

The favorable exploration target area occurs on the eastern portion of the 1,650 hectare ("ha") McCool gold property (see Map 1 below showing the favorable target area for gold in relation to the Centre Hill Fault, the sub-parallel Camrose Fault and the McCool Anticline). The first phase exploration drill program focused on a select portion of the Centre Hill Fault, a northwest trending fault structure which runs along the south side of the McCool Anticline and which is known to host significant gold mineralization on the McCool property. The Centre Hill Fault is interpreted to be a splay off of the major Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone which is host to many gold deposits in the general area (see Map 2 below showing the location of the major gold-bearing faults, gold deposits and the property ownership of the various companies actively working in the area).





Map 1 - The favorable target area for gold in relation to the Centre Hill Fault, the sub-parallel Camrose Fault and the McCool Anticline.



Map 2 - The location of the major gold-bearing faults, gold deposits and the property ownership of the various companies actively working in the area.



Mr. Radovan Danilovsky, President of McLaren Resources Inc., stated, "We are excited to have completed two phases of exploration diamond drilling on the prospective McCool gold property where significant gold mineralization is known to exist along the Center Hill Fault. Our diamond drill programs were designed to re-evaluate the gold mineralization intersected in the area approximately 35 years ago and to trace this mineralization to depth and along strike. We look forward to receiving the gold results for the samples sent in for assay and to continuing our exploration efforts on the McCool property later in the Fall of 2022."

As announced on October 4, 2021, McLaren acquired an additional 50 full mineral claims and 10 partial mineral claims, together comprising approximately 1,375 ha, from two independent prospectors from the Timmins area. The new claims are contiguous with the original McCool gold property and bring the total size of the property to approximately 1,650 ha. The majority of the new claims cover the northwest strike extension of the Centre Hill Fault. The expanded McCool gold property now covers an approximate five kilometer ("km") strike length of the gold-bearing Centre Hill Fault. McLaren's expanded McCool gold property is ideally located immediately north of Highway 101 and abuts the Golden Highway Gold Project of Moneta Gold Inc. ("Moneta") to the south. Moneta continues to intersect good grade gold mineralization on their property and continues to expand their gold resource in several areas of the property The expanded McCool gold property also lies immediately east of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit where operator Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair") has announced significant gold intersections from recent infill and step-out drilling on their property. HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold") continues to aggressively explore significant gold mineralization on their CroesusMonroe Project located west of the McCool property and McEwen Mining Inc. continues to mine gold from its Black Fox Mine and further explore for gold on its significant landholdings along the Destor-Porcupine fault west of McLaren's McCool gold property and southeast of McLaren's Blue Quartz gold property.

The original 275 ha McCool gold property, along with McLaren's 775 ha Kerrs gold property, were acquired from Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") in mid-2020 in exchange for a four-year option on McLaren's Augdome gold property which lies immediately east of Newmont's past-producing Dome Gold Mine in Timmins (see news release dated May 14, 2020).

Qualified Person

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo, a consultant to McLaren and the Qualified Person for McLaren, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

About McLaren

McLaren has been focussed on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario. McLaren now owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, 640 ha, Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,650 ha McCool and 775 ha Kerrs gold properties, all located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone, which is host to many of the gold deposits in the area, approximately 85 km east of Timmins city centre. McLaren also owns a 100% interest in the 408 ha Augdome gold property which is located in Tisdale and Whitney Townships immediately east of the Dome Mine owned by Newmont. The Augdome property is currently under a four-year option to Newmont.

