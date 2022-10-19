Metacom has emerged as the first fully dedicated Web3 Marketing and communication agency in the Gulf region. Recently, the company has partnered with Verse Digital, headquartered in Cambridge UK, to offer brands and companies Metaverse strategies, activations, NFTs, and communication services.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Metacom the first fully dedicated Web3 Marketing and communication agency in the Gulf, has partnered with Verse Digital, the preeminent creator of experiences in the Metaverse, developing global brand activations.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/140681_8a303210149b9a0c_001full.jpg

It is a representational partnership - Metacom is a client representative for Verse Digital across the Middle East and Asia Pac regions. By combining their services in brand strategy and marketing development, the partnership brings their clients quality deliverables to help unlock their potential in the Metaverse.

It aims to drive increased confidence for brands in the GCC looking to take their first steps into this new and exciting space to engage with their consumers like never before. Co-Founder and Chief Metaverse Officer of Metacom, Shyair Ganglani, expresses his views about this latest development:

"The Metaverse is where social media was 10 years ago - It's the future of consumer marketing and it's coming fast."

Metacom's partnership with Verse Digital Studios will deliver innovative Web3 services such as;

a) Metaverse brand consulting and executive trainings. b) Metaverse communication strategy development. c) Browser, mobile and VR activation development. d) NFT design, minting and communication strategy development.

Metacom facilitates its clients with Web3 Marketing Strategy & Planning, from which brand owners can create robust strategies and 360 plan. It offers different trainings and workshops with a straightforward syllabus. In addition, it provides features of web3 and content development to engage with the audience as organically as possible.

Consequently, both companies ease the planning, development, execution and analytics for their clients. The founder of Verse Digital, Justin Edwards, states the objective of the collaboration,

"Our job is to enable clients to navigate the complexities of the Metaverse and start future-proofing their brands."

About Metacom

The company is Web3 Marketing and communication agency, headquartered in Singapore and Dubai. Metacom provides the services of Metaverse Development & Marketing, Marketing consultancy, Meta-Content development, and Metaverse Analytics and research.

About Verse Digital

Verse Digital is a creative development studio created by Justin Edwards - Founder & CEO of Verse Digital and former COO at Decentraland. A leading team of strategists, creatives, 3D Modellers, and developers always supporting other emerging companies that aspire to enter the Metaverse.

For further information, visit the following links:

Website | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact details

Company Name: Metacom Global

Contact: Shyair Ganglani

Email: Sganglani@metacom.sg

Website: https://www.metacom.sg/

Country: UAE

City: Dubai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140681