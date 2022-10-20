Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) ("Blue Thunder" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to the position of CEO. Mr. Nicol has been a director of the Company since July 2022.

Chad Williams, the Company's Non-Executive Chairman, said, "We're happy to welcome Dusty to the CEO role at Blue Thunder. Dusty is a world class geologist with a track record of managing successful exploration and acquisition programs around the world. He and I first worked together 20 years ago acquiring the Jerritt Canyon gold mine in Nevada and I am excited to renew our professional association."

Dusty commented, "I am very excited to be joining Blue Thunder and working with Chad and the team to create a successful exploration company. I am very enthused about the potential on the Company's exploration ground in Chibougamau and equally excited about the aggressive M&A program the Company will be implementing."

Dusty Nicol has a B.Sc. degree in Earth Science from M.I.T. and an M.A. degree in geology from Indiana University. Dusty has over 47 years of world-wide experience in minerals exploration and mining. He has designed and managed successful exploration programs throughout North and South America, Africa, Russia and the Former Soviet Union, and Papua New Guinea. He led the early work in Papua New Guinea which recognized the large mineralized system in the Eastern Highlands which eventually became the K92 gold deposit. He has also designed and managed generative gold exploration programs in Africa and Europe. At Jerritt Canyon, Nevada, he designed and managed the exploration program which discovered over 1.5 million ounces of gold at a discovery cost of about $18 / ounce over a 5-year period. His exploration program at the Tulkubash oxide deposit, Kyrgyzstan, added over 600,000 ounces of gold to M&I Resource in the first year, at a discovery cost of $11.40 / ounce. Dusty has also efficiently managed due diligence of mining projects at every stage of exploration, development, and production. In addition to his exploration experience, he has managed the construction, development, and operation of open pit and underground gold mines and processing plants in Nevada and Mexico.

Dusty has held senior corporate positions on several publicly listed companies. Dusty speaks six languages fluently and is a QP (NI 43-101), CP (JORC), Registered Geologist, and Chartered Geologist.

In conjunction with Mr. Nicol's appointment as CEO, Blue Thunder's President, Jean Francois Metail, stepped down from his executive role to pursue personal interests. The Company would like to thank Mr. Metail for his efforts on behalf of the Company and his tremendous help in guiding the Company through challenging times, particularly during the Pandemic crisis, and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Metail will remain available to the Company in an advisory role.

The Company also announces that the board of directors has granted 5,700,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, advisors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to its stock option plan. Each Option has an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of grant with a range of vesting periods.

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of one of the largest land positions near the Chapais-Chibougamau gold district of Quebec with significant historical production and major recent discoveries. The Muus Project is situated on the two major regional trends hosting IAMGOLD's Nelligan and Northern Superior Resources' Lac Surprise to the south, and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake to the north with excellent highway and road access. The Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious and base metal mines in the district.

