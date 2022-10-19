Pristina, Kosovo--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2022) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo announced that its leadership met with Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, to discuss strengthening of the private sector, joint efforts to promote Kosovo's potentials for investments and exports, and advancement of the public-private dialogue. American Chamber is committed to supporting Kosovo's economic growth efforts and is excited to release this astonishing news to the people of Republic of Kosovo.

Private sector strengthening, promotion of Kosovo's potentials for investments and exports, but also the advancement of the public-private dialogue were some of the key highlights a meeting of Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, with the leadership of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kosovo.

Prime Minister Kurti Meeting with 11 AmCham Board of Directors

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9157/140882_img1.jpg

In a meeting with the Board of Governors of the AmCham, Prime Minister Kurti emphasized the important role of the private sector in job creation and overall economic development. He praised the private sector for its sustainability over the years despite the great regional and global competition, but also the lack of state support in the past. He said that the future efforts should focus on strengthening of Kosovo's economic diplomacy, and institutional capacities for promotion of foreign investments. The Prime Minister clearly expressed his good will for genuine dialogue with the private sector in Kosovo, to enable, among other things, an environment for sustainable and rapid growth.





Board of Directors of AmCham together with Prime Minister Kurti, Chief of Cabinet Dalipi and Advisor Jagxhiu at the Government of Kosovo building in Pristina

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9157/140882_img2.jpg

President of the Board of Governors of the AmCham Afrore Rudi from Deloitte offered AmCham's sincere partnership in providing recommendations for the challenges faced by the private sector. Whereas, AmCham's Executive Director, Arian Zeka, presented the organization's new advocacy priorities, including the request for a centralized mechanism for public-private dialogue that would operate within the Prime Minister's office. He said that the American Chamber of Commerce also proposes the placement of Kosovo's Investment and Enterprise Support Agency or any other new investment promotion body within the Office of the Prime Minister, which would also serve as a main gateway for communication with investors.

Source: https://kryeministri.rks-gov.net/en/blog/prime-minister-kurti-met-the-members-of-the-board-of-the-american-chamber-of-commerce/

AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN KOSOVO

PERANDORI JUSTINIAN 132, 10000 PRISHTINA, KOSOVO

+383 38 609 012 / (0) 38 609 013 / (0) 48 109 903 / www.amchamksv.org

Press Contact:

Dren Deva

+38349572534

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140882