Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2022. Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been presented to telecommunications service providers at the forefront of their respective fields. This includes companies delivering products or services which are innovative, have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems, and provide significant benefits to the market.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the incredibly important telecommunications market. This year's Telco Innovation Future Digital Awards cover the following categories:

Enterprise Telco

CPaaS Provider of the Year (Platinum Gold)

Best Carrier Billing Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best RCS Initiative (Platinum Gold)

Best Steering of Roaming Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Mobile Video Solution (Platinum)

Best CCaaS (Contact Centre-as-a-Service) Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best AI Chatbot Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Conversational Commerce Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Customer Data Platform Solution (Platinum Gold)

Operator Network Innovation

Best Digital Transformation Project in Telco (Platinum)

Best 5G Roaming Service Provider (Platinum Gold)

Network Virtualisation Innovation of the Year (Platinum Gold)

Best Operator 5G Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Cellular IoT Initiative (Platinum Gold)

Security Fraud

Most Innovative Anti-SMS Fraud Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Financial Clearing Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Mobile Authentication Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Robocall Mitigation Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Flash Call Authentication Solution (Platinum Gold)

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges' Choice awards highlight individuals and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in the telco market.

Excellence in Telco Innovation

Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/telco-innovation

Entries close on 2nd December 2022, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on 24th January 2023.

