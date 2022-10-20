Battery raw material sourcing: Mercedes-Benz AG and Rock Tech Lithium Inc. sign an initial supply agreement for on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year enough for around 150,000 electric vehicles

Local for local approach: Lithium hydroxide will be refined in Germany, further strengthening the localized sourcing strategy of Mercedes-Benz for EV-ramp-up

Next milestone towards a sustainable battery supply chain: Mercedes-Benz to source CO 2 neutrally produced lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

neutrally produced lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech Lithium Inc. Responsible mining: Lithium will be sourced from mining sites audited according to the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances (IRMA) standard, ensuring high environmental and human rights standards

Mercedes-Benz AG finalized a supply agreement with Canadian-German-start-up Rock Tech Lithium Inc. to secure high-quality lithium used in battery production as part of a direct sourcing approach. Starting in 2026, including a qualification period, this allows the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker to get its battery partners supplied with raw material to rapidly scale up its production of fully electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz plans to go all electric by the end of the decade, wherever market conditions allow, requiring the brand with the three-pointed star to open new sources of raw materials with new partners. As part of the agreement, Rock Tech Lithium plans to supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to Mercedes-Benz battery partners from a converter based in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. Lithium hydroxide is needed for the production of lithium-ion batteries which are used in Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles.

This significant amount of lithium sourced directly from Rock Tech will help Mercedes-Benz to advance localization of European production of state-of-the-art battery cells. Together with additional sourcing partnerships in the future, the on average 10,000 tons of lithium per annum will play a key role in securing the lithium supply for our battery production in Europe, to help achieve our ambitious electrification goals", said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, responsible for Research Development and Procurement.

"Lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech offers Mercedes-Benz the opportunity to support two strategic goals: localized and reliable sourcing as well as production under high sustainability standards. We are very pleased to have found a partner that will take important steps with us towards a more resilient lithium supply chain and demonstrates trust in us to deliver an important part of their strategy and of the e-mobility transformation", Markus Bruegmann, Chief Executive Officer of Rock Tech Lithium.

The strategic partnership between Rock Tech and Mercedes-Benz was announced during a German-Canadian summit in Toronto in August this year following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Mercedes-Benz AG and Canada to explore deeper cooperation across all stages of the automotive value chain, focusing on natural resources development.

The supply agreement provides that both companies will cooperate in creating a roadmap to achieving CO2 neutral production of lithium hydroxide by the end of 2030. Additionally, it requires that all lithium hydroxide supplied by Rock Tech shall be sourced from mining sites audited by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances ("IRMA").

Responsibly mined and processed raw materials provide the foundation for a sustainable all-electric Mercedes-Benz vehicle fleet. Respect and protection of human rights as well as of the environment are decisive criteria for choosing sourcing partners. In close cooperation with its suppliers the Stuttgart-based luxury car maker with the three-pointed star is therefore working on finding levers for the consistent reduction of CO2 as well as joining forces in order to reduce the amount of rare earth metals per electric drive significantly.

About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has set the course for CO2 neutrality: With its strategic step from "Electric First" to "Electric Only", the company is accelerating its transformation into an all-electric future. By continuously integrating the most advanced battery cell technology in cars and vans, Mercedes-Benz aims to increase range during the production lifecycle of a model. Mercedes-Benz is taking a comprehensive approach across the whole battery technology chain from research and development to series production. The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker buys battery cells from different partners on the world market, thus having access to the latest technology.

Mercedes-Benz has several battery partnerships with multiple providers in different geographies: in Europe ACC and CATL, in the United States Envision AESC and in China Farasis and CATL. Through in-depth know-how in the development and production of highly complex drive systems and the research and development expertise in the field of battery cells, Mercedes-Benz is involved with its suppliers in meeting the requisite specifications.

About Rock Tech Inc.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The company plans to build converters at the door-step of its customers, to provide supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. Furthermore, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. It holds itself accountable to strict ESG standards and plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the company aims to extract its material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium company.

Mercedes-Benz AG at a glance

Mercedes-Benz AG is responsible for the global business of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans, with around 172,000 employees worldwide. Ola Källenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aspires to be the leader in the fields of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio comprises the Mercedes-Benz brand with the brands of Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ, G-Class as well as products of the smart brand. The Mercedes me brand offers access to the digital services from Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz AG is one of the world's largest manufacturers of luxury passenger cars. In 2021 it sold around 1.9 million passenger cars and nearly 386,200 vans. In its two business segments, Mercedes-Benz AG is continually expanding its worldwide production network with around 35 production sites on four continents, while gearing itself to meet the requirements of electric mobility. At the same time, the company is constructing and extending its global battery production network on three continents. As sustainability is the guiding principle of the Mercedes-Benz strategy and for the company itself, this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: for customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company thus takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.

