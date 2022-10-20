Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.10.2022
20.000% Kursgewinn! – Nur mit einer Lithium-Aktie wie dieser?!
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 
Frankfurt
19.10.22
14:43 Uhr
1,805 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2022 | 08:05
SSH Communications Security Corporation: INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JULY - SEPTEMBER 2022 (Q3)

SSH Communications Security Corporation, press release, October 20, 2022, 09.00 EEST.

SSH Communications Security's Business Review July 1 - September 30, 2022, will be published on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 09.00 EEST.

A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EEST on the same day. The Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Niklas Nordström.

The presentation materials) after the conference call.

Time: October 27, 2022, at 10.00-11.00 EEST
Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Wednesday, October 26 at 16.00 EEST by sending an email to lauri.koponen@ssh.com. You can also join the call straight from the link below.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or join by entering a meeting ID
Meeting ID: 370 224 516 015
Passcode: BCGNQx


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment.?We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of?hybrid cloud?and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.?www.ssh.com.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
