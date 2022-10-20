Australia's first utility-scale solar PV project is marking its 10th anniversary this month. The milestone highlights the pace and scale of the country's transition to a renewables-led future.From pv magazine Australia The first grid-scale solar plant in Australia, the Greenough River Solar Farm near Geraldton, Western Australia, has now notched a decade of operations, as it was officially opened in October 2012. The original 10 MW Greenough River Solar Farm was the nation's first large-scale solar PV power project when it was commissioned, but it has since been dwarfed by the increasingly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...