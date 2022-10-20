StepStone Group Inc: StepStone Conversus Announces First Close of StepStone (Luxembourg) SCA SICAV-RAIF - StepStone Private Markets at Over US$100 Million

First Opportunity for European Investors to Access StepStone's Semi-Liquid, Core Private Markets Strategy

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Conversus, an investment platform designed to expand access to the private markets for high net worth and accredited investors1, today announced the first close of StepStone (Luxembourg) SCA SICAV-RAIF - StepStone Private Markets ("SPRIM Lux" or the "Fund") with over USD100 million. SPRIM Lux provides the first opportunity for European investors to invest in StepStone's semi-liquid, core private markets strategy. StepStone's US fund has exceeded US$800 million of AUM and produced over a 76% total return since its launch on 1 October 2020.



The SPRIM Lux initial portfolio is comprised of private equity secondaries purchased at discounts to net asset value. The Fund has launched with a mature portfolio of 200 companies across 20 funds sponsored by ten investment managers diversified by sector, strategy, geography and vintage year.

SPRIM Lux leverages the expertise, relationships, and scale of StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP). StepStone's sourcing capability drove a series of proprietary transactions that created the Fund's initial portfolio. By launching with scale and offering an attractive portfolio, SPRIM Lux seeks to become a relevant player in the European market.

"As public markets remain volatile, we believe that certain types of private investors can benefit from diversifying into the private markets, which have generally delivered higher returns than public markets over time," said Bob Long, CEO of StepStone Conversus. "Our US-based flagship fund has returned 6.2% year to date through August, outperforming US and European public equities by a wide margin. Private markets tend to be less sensitive to swings in the broader economy, and we believe StepStone's information advantage and global depth of investment expertise can make a meaningful difference in both performance and peace of mind."

"SPRIM Lux brings an investor-centric approach that makes it easier for investors to access institutional-calibre private markets investments," said Celine El Debs, Managing Director for EMEA at StepStone Conversus. "In our semi-liquid structure, we accept 100% of an investor's capital upfront and eliminate the unpredictable capital calls and distributions. The Fund has been well-received by leading European wealth platforms, and we look forward to expanding our distribution partners in the coming months."

SPRIM Lux's investor-centric structure emphasizes convenience, efficiency and transparency. An evergreen fund, SPRIM Lux raises capital and holds closings on a monthly basis while providing liquidity through redemptions. There are no ongoing capital calls.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of June 30, 2022, StepStone oversaw $588 billion of private markets allocations, including $137 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

