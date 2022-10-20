EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
ADTRAN HOLDINGS, INC. TO RELEASE THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss the results for the quarter.
What: Adtran Earnings Call
When: 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, November 8
Where: www.adtran.com/investor
About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of ADTRAN, a wholly owned subsidiary and a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADTRAN Holdings is also the largest shareholder of ADVA, a European telecommunications vendor that provides network equipment for data, storage, voice, and video services.
CONTACT:
Investor Services/Assistance:
Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450
investor@adtran.com
