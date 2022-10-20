Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (FSE: J90) (the "Company" or "NurExone"), a biopharmaceutical company developing biologically-guided exosome therapy for patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the upcoming 2022 Bio-Europe Conference ("Bio-Europe") in Leipzig, Germany, which commences on October 24th and ends on October 26th.

Bio-Europe is regarded as one of Europe's largest gathering of professionals in the biopharma industry.1 Over 4000 attendees and more than 2200 companies from around the world are expected to attend this prestigious event.2

NurExone's CEO, Dr. Lior Shaltiel, and Dr. Lyora Aharonov, Director of R&D, will attend the conference to promote the Company's revolutionary exosome-based drug platform, ExoTherapy. In addition, the Company intends to establish new business relationships with companies within the biopharma space to secure more strategic collaborations and partnerships that can accelerate NurExone's growth.

"We are delighted to participate in the upcoming Bio-Europe conference where we can raise more awareness about our exosome-based technology in front of a global audience," said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. "This event provides us with the opportunity to meet and connect with top professionals within the biopharma industry where we exchange ideas as well as potentially secure new strategic partnerships that will enable us to advance the development of our unique drug platform. We look forward to attending the conference."

Attendees can schedule a meeting with NurExone's team to learn more about the Company and its drug platform during the event. The team will be available for in-person meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting, please reach out to the info@nurexone.com.

For more information about Bio-Europe, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/.

About NurExone Biologic Inc.

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV listed pharmaceutical company developing a platform for biologically-guided ExoTherapy to be delivered, non-invasively, to patients who suffered traumatic spinal cord injuries. ExoTherapy was so far conceptually demonstrated in animal studies at the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. and the company is translating the treatment to humans. Nurexone holds an exclusive worldwide license from the Technion and Tel Aviv University for the development and commercialization of the technology.

