Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is thrilled to announce that Datametrex is invited to the International Cybersecurity Forum ("FIC") event November 1, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. Members of management will attend and present at FIC.

FIC represents a united front to unify expert's strength and skills to make a safer internet by developing new technologies, preventing the impact of cyberwarfare and cyberespionage, while protecting vital infrasctructures and putting an end to cybercrime.

The Company attending FIC presents an opportunity to connect with experts and those involved in cybersecurity initiatives to discuss strategic stakes of cybersecurity and the best ways to protect and secure data by bringing together and mobilizing global digital trust ecosystems, with the objective to strengthen the links between Canada, the USA, Europe and the World, by sharing experiences and exchanging ideas at all levels, including political, operational and technological. (Source: https://america.forum-fic.com/en/home/)

With digital threats surrounding the internet, digital data and the internet is the most vulnerable to data security risks. Cybersecurity is crucial because it safeguards all variants of data against theft and loss, while protecting sensitive data, protected information and personally identifiable information, such as intellectual property, personal information and government and business information. (Source: https://www.simplilearn.com/tutorials/cyber-security-tutorial/what-is-cyber-security#:~:text=Cybersecurity%20is%20crucial%20because%20it,information%20systems%20are%20all%20included.)

The Company has the privilege to be trusted by the Canadian government to work on its cybersecurity and social media defense and looks forward to representing its Nexalogy SMART AI technology and showcase how Datametrex aids in cybersecurity defense.

"We are honoured to be presenting our cybersecurity initiatives and technology at FIC. The Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, among other influential leaders in the cybersecurity realm, will be attending this very important event. Datametrex is excited for this opportunity to share our initiatives with others, and look forward to continue growing our AI and cybersecurity efforts," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About FIC

FIC, one of the most innovative cybersecurity events in the world, is now located on both sides of the Atlantic to play its fundamental role of bringing together and mobilizing all actors of digital trust. In its 11 years of operating, the FIC, International Cybersecurity Forum has become the largest cybersecurity and digital trust event in Europe, with 19,000 participants, 550 private & public sponsors, 520 speakers and 60 countries represented. With the support of the Canadian and French authorities, the event is crossing the Atlantic and will take place in Montreal, Canada, on November 1 and 2, for its first North American edition.

To learn more about FIC, please visit: https://america.forum-fic.com/en/home/

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Email: investors@datametrex.com

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141196