Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - California Nanotechnologies, Inc (TSXV: CNO) (OTC Pink: CANOF) is pleased to announce today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event which is held on October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Eric Eyerman, CEO, will be meeting 1 on 1 with interested investors and giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"I look forward to speaking with investors about California Nanotechnologies' unique service offerings. Cal Nano's cryogenic milling and spark plasma sintering services allow our customers to create next generation advanced materials with enhanced performance characteristics. We have a growing basket of business opportunities as a supplier to new cutting-edge businesses with significant growth potential across multiple industries," stated Eric Eyerman, CEO of Cal Nano.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: October 25-27, 2022

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About California Nanotechnologies, Inc.

Cal Nano is a provider of sophisticated nanotechnology solutions to complex metallurgical and ceramic customer applications. Our two core technologies are cryomilling and spark plasma sintering ("SPS"). Customer solutions using these technologies are offered by very few companies in North America, none of which have Cal Nano's expertise and know-how. Our technologies allow metals and other materials to take on enhanced performance characteristics which can be tailored for each customer's specific application. Our customers include leading aerospace manufacturers, US national labs, multinational defense companies, and energy corporations.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

For further information, please contact:

Eric Eyerman, CEO

T: (562)-991-5211

E: info@calnanocorp.com

W: www.calnanocorp.com

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the expected future performance of the Company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, governmental regulation, including environmental regulation; unanticipated operating events or performance; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital, skilled personnel and supplies; changes in tax laws; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141207