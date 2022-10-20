Starts Q4 with News in Europe, US and Australia

Despite choppy global economic seas,ViewLift, a global leader in end-to-end streaming and OTT solutions, today announced new activities on multiple continents: shortlisting for a prestigious industry award; twin thought-leadership industry keynotes; and two new prestigious sports clients.

ViewLift is shortlisted as a "Best Emerging Tech Company" for SportsPro OTT Awards. Launched in 2008, the SportsPro OTT Awards recognize organizations driving the growth of the sports OTT industry through technological innovation, as judged by an expert panel.

The nomination came as ViewLift garnered attention in Europe, with CEO Rick Allen featured as a speaker at two prestigious industry conferences. First, on 21st October in Granada, Spain, Allen anchors a dialogue at the TAI Conference, with senior Spanish Congressmember Carlos Rojas Garcia on AI and machine learning powerful tools transforming media, technology, politics and culture.

Then, on October 24, Allen will keynote at the Sportel conference the world's leading sports content and technology convention, in Monaco: "Thriving in a Downturn: Harnessing Third Party and DTC Distribution Against a Recession."

ViewLift also announced that it has been selected by Monumental Sports Entertainment ("MSE") as its digital partner, to design, integrate, develop, and launch a robust digital experience for Mid-Atlantic sports fans across all major streaming devices. The new DTC platform will ultimately replace existing infrastructure provided by NBC Universal and MSE, given MSE's acquisition of NBC U's Regional Sports Network (NBC Sports Washington).

The project, the largest and most innovative in ViewLift's history, follows ViewLift's recent announcement of its strategic alliance with SX Global to power the streaming channel WSX.TV as the global home of the FIM World Supercross Championship series.

"Few successes are 'overnight'," noted Rick Allen, CEO at ViewLift. "Our announcements reflect more than a decade of innovation in the transformational world of digital distribution and monetization. The SportsPro nomination as 'Best Emerging Tech Company' recognizes our software prowess; our industry profile, reflected by these two European high-profile industry conferences, represents the strategic view we apply for our clients' businesses; and our two newest projects will be the tangible reflection of strategy and technology harnessed to delight audiences around the world. We are grateful for this spotlight, and for the effort of our colleagues, who earn our reputation every day."

For more information about ViewLift and its OTT solutions, visit www.viewlift.com.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering media companies, sports leagues and teams, broadcasters and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on all major OTT devices across the digital ecosystem, reflecting each device's unique requirements and best practices. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced analytics, tracking performance in real-time.

