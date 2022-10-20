AMERICAN NEUROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING

EUROPEAN COMMITTEE FOR TREATMENT AND RESEARCH IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, will be presenting posters at two upcoming scientific meetings - the 147th American Neurological Association (ANA) annual meeting on October 22-25, 2022, and the 38th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) on October 26-28, 2022.

NervGen's Director of Research, Dr. Marc DePaul, will present a poster at ANA outlining some of the preclinical data related to NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, and NervGen's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dan Mikol, will present a poster at ECTRIMS providing an overview of the ongoing Phase 1 study, as well as presenting the study design for the planned Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NVG-291 in multiple sclerosis.

About NervGen

NervGen (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) is a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that enable the nervous system to repair itself following damage, whether due to injury or disease. NervGen's lead drug candidate, NVG-291, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company's initial target indications are spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. For more information, go to www.nervgen.com.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291 and is developing a unique new class of drugs around the technology. NVG-291 is a therapeutic peptide that mimics the intracellular domain of the receptor protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma (protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma), a cell surface receptor known to interact with chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs). Both protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma and CSPGs have been shown to inhibit neural repair mechanisms following nervous system damage. NVG-291-R, the rodent form of NVG-291, has been shown to promote functional recovery and enable nervous system repair in a range of animal models, including models of spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury, multiple sclerosis and stroke, through enhanced plasticity, axonal regeneration, and remyelination.

