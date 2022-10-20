Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cinis Fertilizer AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (513/22)

On request of Cinis Fertilizer AB, company registration number 559154-0322, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 21, 2022. Shares Short name: CINIS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 72,526,468 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018040784 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 271266 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559154-0322 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5520 Chemicals --------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 21, 2022 up to and including October 24, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, see page 25 and 115 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399