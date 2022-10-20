Anzeige
Freitag, 21.10.2022

Forza X1, Inc. Attending ThinkEquity Conference on October 26

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) ("Forza", the "Company"), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

The ThinkEquity Conference gathers industry insiders, investors, and leading executives from around the world. According to ThinkEquity, attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more. Featured sectors include EV/EV Infrastructure, AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

Jim Leffew, the CEO and President of Forza, is scheduled to present at the conference and will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sport boats. We are focused on the creation, implementation and sale of electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats are being designed as fully integrated electric boats including the hull, outboard motor and control system. For more information, please visit forzax1.com.

Contact:
Glenn Sonoda
investor@forzax1.com

SOURCE: Forza X1, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=721165&lang=en

