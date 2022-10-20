Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Attending ThinkEquity Conference on October 26

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

The ThinkEquity Conference gathers industry insiders, investors, and leading executives from around the world. According to ThinkEquity, attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more. Featured sectors include EV/EV Infrastructure, AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

Joseph Visconti, the CEO and President of Twin Vee, is scheduled to present at the conference and will host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. has designed, built, and sold recreational power sport catamaran boats for over 27 years. Twin Vee's hull designs and engineering has placed the company on the leading edge of marine innovation. Twin Vee boats are known as "Best Riding Boats on the Water" because catamarans reduce drag, increase fuel efficiency, and offer boaters a more stable riding boat. Located in Fort Pierce Florida, Twin Vee's facility is 7.5-acres with several buildings totaling over 75,000 square feet. The Company currently employs approximately 180 people. Learn more at twinvee.com.

