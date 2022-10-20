Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cortus Energy TO10 (514/22)

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 27, 2022. Security name: Cortus Energy TO10 ---------------------------------- Short name: CE TO10 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018538159 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 272122 ---------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Cortus Energy AB. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from May 19, 2023 to June 1, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0.36 SEK and a minimum of 0.03 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr June 5, 2023 - June 16, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 13, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.