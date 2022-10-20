Anzeige
WKN: A0ER7M ISIN: SE0001296542 Ticker-Symbol: OCE 
Frankfurt
20.10.22
17:14 Uhr
0,014 Euro
-0,002
-11,66 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CORTUS ENERGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Cortus Energy TO10 (514/22)

At the request of Cortus Energy AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from October 27, 2022. 



Security name: Cortus Energy TO10
----------------------------------
Short name:   CE TO10      
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018538159   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  272122      
----------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share
     in Cortus Energy AB.                          
    The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted 
     average price of the Company's share during the period from May 19,  
     2023 to June 1, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of
     0.36 SEK and a minimum of 0.03 SEK.                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr June 5, 2023 - June 16, 2023                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  June 13, 2023                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
