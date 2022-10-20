DigiMax Global Inc.: DigiMax Announces Strategic Partnership with U.S. Moving Software Company Oncue

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC Pink:DBKSF) is pleased to announce its subsidiary Spetz Inc. ("Spetz") has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with San Francisco based, Oncue®, the all-in-one moving management software.

Oncue provides moving companies with an operating system that handles everything from capturing leads, booking moves, collecting payments and gathering customer reviews.

Spetz utilizes an artificial intelligence-driven platform that dynamically connects consumers of a wide variety of home services to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel and is now launching in the U.S.

In the United States, over 40 million residential moves occur each year, done by thousands of local small to medium-sized moving companies. Oncue has an extensive presence throughout the U.S., handling more than 50,000 moves per year.

As part of this partnership, Oncue users who sign up to join Spetz's platform will get access to real-time leads from consumers looking for local moving services, in addition to new customer enrollment incentives. In return, moving companies on the Spetz platform will get preferred subscription pricing for Oncue's product. The two companies will collaborate on an ongoing basis to drive brand awareness and user adoption on both platforms. Local moving services is one of the most highly requested services on the Spetz platform, which covers more than 400 different types of home services.

Oncue CEO, Kate DeWald, commented, "We're excited about our partnership with Spetz and see this as a natural fit with Oncue's moving software and booking platform. The more qualified leads our movers acquire, the more opportunities they have to convert them to loyal customers. Last year alone, we helped movers earn more than $35 million in revenue through our platform. This new partnership with Spetz will help accelerate our growth and create more economic impact for the movers we jointly serve."

Spetz CEO, Yossi Nevo, commented, "We are excited to partner with such a successful and forward-thinking company like Oncue. Like Spetz, they provide a full suite of the business tools their service providers require all at one fair price. We believe these more comprehensive, single price solutions that both Oncue and Spetz offer are destined to become the new standard in the industry and we look forward to helping all of our combined service providers to enjoy faster growth in a more profitable manner."

About Oncue

Founded in 2018, Oncue was designed to bring trust and transparency to the moving industry. Its innovative technology and on-demand booking service helps moving companies scale faster, work smarter and build better futures. Oncue's approach to helping moving business owners grow is ground breaking and saves each of its customers 28 working days a year on average - time they can reinvest elsewhere without giving up any control of their business. Oncue is a registered trademark of Oncue Enterprises, Inc. To learn more about Oncue visit https://www.oncue.co

About DigiMax

DigiMax Global is a technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced technological solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data. The company's vision is to create unique technology solutions to better enhance the decision-making capacity of organizations and people around the world.

In August 2022 DigiMax acquired Spetz Tech Ltd, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in Q4 2022. Spetz's management and advisory team has significant experience in the service provider industry and in artificial intelligence applications. Spetz website: www.spetz.app

