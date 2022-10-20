Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics announces Microdose Music, a functional music label with sounds designed to help enhance therapy, healing and mindfulness.

Launching at the forthcoming Wonderland in Miami, Microdose Music will debut its launch album 'Dissolve.' The Dissolve album live set will include breathtaking visuals created in real-time by Paul Nolan using the groundbreaking VOLTA platform and be played out on the d&b Soundscape Spacial Audio System, creating a truly immersive audio & visual experience. The Dissolve album has been produced with ceremony, ritual, and letting go at the heart of its intention.

Dissolve will debut at 6 pm EST in the main room at Wonderland on the 3rd of November, 2022.

"I'm deeply honoured to be asked to present Dissolve at Wonderland, and it be the first release on Microdose Music. Wonderland is the inflection point of my life's work over the last six years, bringing together my passions for Electronic Music, Psychedelic Healing, Immersive Audio and Sound Therapy," said Paul Nolan. "I'm excited to deliver Dissolve as a heartfelt offering to those in attendance live, and to listeners worldwide, with the intention of facilitating growth and healing in anyone who hears it."

Psychedelic power and music are inextricably linked. Throughout human history, psychedelics have inspired countless artists, musicians, thinkers and creators. Microdose Music will focus on bringing highly respected electronic music artists to the functional music realm. The label is headed up by Paul Nolan & Nick Earles, with Richard Skaife serving as both the Microdose Media and Microdose Music chair of the board.

"I spent many years of my career prior to Venture Capital working with major mainstream and electronic music artists. Returning to music has always been a homecoming I've been waiting for. Microdose has quickly gone from a one-off virtual event to one of the most recognized brands in modern psychedelics. Music and psychedelics go together like a horse and cart, so it's only natural for Microdose to lead in developing the functional music space. I can't wait for you to hear and experience what we have created at Microdose Music," said Richard Skaife, Exec Chair of Microdose & Founding Partner at the Conscious Fund."

Paul Nolan is an Artist, Audio Engineer, Producer and Sound Designer, as well as a qualified Sound Therapist and Yoga Teacher who works at the intersection of Electronic Music, Artist Development and Immersive Audio Technology. Paul combines all of this with a long-running collaboration with d&b audiotechnik, working with the Soundscape immersive audio system, running his Artist Development platform MYT (Make Your Transition) www.transition.studio, as well as a new role as Music Industry Ambassador for MAPS www.maps.org." Paul has worked in the studio with electronic legends as well as Film Music composers.

Wonderland will bring policymakers, researchers, activists and entrepreneurs to help raise awareness and enhance knowledge of the emerging evidence of psychedelic medicine for mental health treatment and management of substance use disorders. The three-day event will focus on a key industry theme each day-Business, Science, and Culture-with top-of-the-line programming delivered across two stages.

The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, a VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, and formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

Event contact: Kristina@microdose.buzz

