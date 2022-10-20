Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic to Exhibit at the 2022 Exploration, Mining and Petroleum New Brunswick Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Exploration, Mining and Petroleum (EMP) New Brunswick Conference being held at the Delta Hotel in Fredericton, New Brunswick during Sunday, October 23 to Tuesday, October 25. David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, will also be presenting at the conference during the Tuesday afternoon NB CIM Exploration and Mining Session.

Great Atlantic's management team would like to invite shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts, and interested parties to visit the Company's booth during the conference to discuss the Company's Atlantic Canada Properties.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

