NovAccess Global Inc.: NovAccess Global Announces Fireside Chat with Board Member Perspectives

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced the availability of its initial installment in a series of interviews with its corporate leadership on a monthly basis for the next four months, with additional sessions to be made available as company developments arise. Interviews are intended to cover important and timely topics relating to the Company, its platform technologies and the global healthcare and business environments.

The initial fireside chat includes interview with select Executive and Non-Executive members of the Company's Board of Directors. The interview is being streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed via the News tab of the Investors section of the NovAccess Global website at https://novaccessglobal.com/news/ and on all of the Company's social media feeds.

During the interview made available today, Company speakers address:

NovAccess Global advancing where no measurable survivability and quality of life improvements have been achieved in 50 years for glioblastoma/brain tumors

Significant unmet need in the glioblastoma/brain tumor market

Progress pathways for NovAccess Global's novel lead product TLR-AD1, including IND and FDA data submissions

Representing a new class of immunotherapies shaping the industry

Enhanced response and survival potential using the Company's patented platform-based immune booster technology

Driving efficiencies with check point inhibitors for improving tumor treatment outcomes

Aggressive timeline set to achieve inflection points of safety and efficacy for lead product

Licensing opportunities for various cancer treatments

Accelerating healthcare innovation through technology transfer

Exponential value creation potential for investors available through NovAccess Global

Speaker Bios:

Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO and Executive Board Member of NovAccess Global -- Dr. Irvin is an active participant in many Biotechnology and Health Science endeavors and is an expert including patent generation in such areas as treatments for Parkinson's, brain cancer, and even cosmetic application of advanced bioscience. He is also an expert in the physical operations of laboratories, and hospitals. He received his Ph.D. from UCLA School of Medicine, and Masters in Public Health from UCLA School of Public Health, and trained at The Wallenberg Neuroscience Center at Lund University in Lund, Sweden. He was also a Professor, Faculty member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Department of Neurosurgery.

Dr. Irvin's Ph.D. is in Pharmacology and Developmental Neuroscience with an emphasis on neural stem cell fate and differentiation. His research focused on neural development and Notch Signaling in mammalian neural stem cells.

He also worked as an NIH/NINDS Post-Doctoral Fellow in Dr. Anders Bjorklund laboratory in Lund, Sweden. There, his focus was on research projects that investigated the potential role of cell replacement therapy for patients with Parkinson's disease. They developed several protocols for the efficient generation of dopaminergic neurons from forebrain and ventral midbrain stem and progenitor cells.

Additionally, Dr. Irvin led research investigations in the role of adaptive immunity in Parkinson's disease. He also developed two patents in the area of immunotherapy for brain tumor patients, specifically Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His research team focused on molecular mechanisms that impart therapeutic resistance in cancer cells, including cancer stem cells. They utilized this data to develop novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients.

John Cassarini, Board Member of NovAccess Global -- Mr. Cassarini has spent the last three decades working with and investing in small-cap companies. He began his career on Wall Street as an Associate in the Equity Research Department of Smith Barney. Later, he joined Smith Barney's parent company, the Travelers Corporation, as an analyst responsible for private and public investments in emerging businesses. In addition, he worked as a portfolio manager at several institutions, including Ingalls & Snyder, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays Capital, managing funds focused on small emerging growth companies.

Mr. Cassarini graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in business administration from Columbia University.

Jason Anderson, Board Member of NovAccess Global -- Mr. Anderson is experienced in the fields of biological discovery, genomic modeling, drug development, and national security. From 2016-2020, he was a co-founder and member of the board of EdenRoc Sciences, LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company formed to cultivate world-class life sciences start-up companies to include Liberty BioSecurity, LLC, where he served as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer from 2014-2020. This integrated life sciences platform leveraged a dynamic intellectual property portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, novel biology, genomics, and molecular diagnostics.

From 1998 to 2014, Mr. Anderson served as a diplomat for the United States Department of State. He has co-authored several granted patents in the life sciences and speaks on international affairs and biotechnology innovation. He is a graduate of the London School of Economics and Political Science and the University of California, San Diego, and speaks Spanish and Chinese (Mandarin).

NovAccess Global Fireside Chat Series Schedule:

The series will include interviews on a monthly basis over the next four months. Interviews will be made available by NovAccess Global as detailed below:

October 6, 2022 - NovAccess Global Board Member Perspectives - Opportunities for the Biomedical Field and for Shareholders

Speakers: Select Executive and Non-Executive members of the Company's Board of Directors

November 3, 2022 - Patient Advocacy

Speaker: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global

December 1, 2022 - Immunotherapy Advantages Over Surgical Treatment

Speaker: Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President of StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global

January 5, 2023 - The Glioblastoma and Brian Tumor Market

Speaker: Dr. Dwain Irvin, Ph.D., MPH, CEO of NovAccess Global

The interviews will be streamed for public viewing over the Internet and can be accessed on the dates provided in this press release through links made available on the NovAccess Global website at www.novaccessglobal.com and on all of the Company's social media feeds.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This press release and the interviews to be published as part of the NovAccess Global fireside chat series are for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

