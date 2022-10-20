DJ Tim Draper's Draper University Teams Up With CEEK to Launch Virtual Hacker House

Leading VR developer CEEK has unveiled a partnership with Draper University, founded by renowned bitcoin investor Tim Draper. The two organizations have joined forces to create The House of CEEK, the world's virtual reality hacker house.

The CEEK house will be used to accelerate development of the CEEK Metaverse, with Draper University graduates vying to create destinations within the virtual realm. A prize pot of USD160K in cash, tokens, and virtual land has been established to incentivize participation.

Tim Draper said: "The Metaverse has the ability to completely change entertainment and education as we know it. At Draper University we are incredibly excited to partner with CEEK to both support their growth, with a first-of-its-kind VR Builder Hacker House and to launch our virtual campus, adding a new dimension to entrepreneurial education."

CEEK CEO Mary Spio added:

"We are excited to partner with Draper University for the ability to tap into their network and expertise in accelerating blockchain ecosystems. The novelty of creating a hacker house style program for builders on campus with a truly vibrant cohort just made sense. In addition to building entertainment properties in the metaverse, we are excited about how learning experiences will take shape."

Set to run starting from October 17, the CEEK Virtual Hacker House will attract some of the best emerging talents in the VR and AR development sphere. Applications for the novel hackathon are now open at www.draperuniversity.com/ceek

Asra Nadeem, CEO at Draper University, commented:

"This is a completely unique experience for the selected VR builders. Making the top 20 means you have already won! You have the ability to stay on campus in the heart of Silicon Valley, learn from DraperU veterans and battle it out to further walk away with cash, prizes and tokens, thanks to CEEK. The experience will be incredible and what's created will be shared with millions of users on the platform."

CEEK has a reputation for fostering shared experiences in virtual spaces, having brought together some of the biggest names in live entertainment for unique events. The likes of Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, and The Game have performed in virtual venues developed by CEEK. Its roster of metaverse venues will be expanded through the efforts of DraperU graduates during the course of the CEEK Virtual Hacker House event.

About Draper University

Draper University is an immersive entrepreneurship institution founded by venture capitalist Tim Draper. Draper University is a Silicon Valley based accelerator offering a combination of on-site and virtual programs designed to build understanding and foundations for the next generation of startup founders and entrepreneurs. With the aim to connect international startup ecosystems, Draper University has always worked towards building bridges between these ecosystems and Silicon Valley.

About CEEK

CEEK is an award winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences. Our mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. We pride ourselves on helping music artists, athletes, event creators and makers create exquisite direct to fan experiences that delight and drive long term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds.

CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time.

