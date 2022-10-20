To expand its usage, the Mandla App upgrades the learning app features and seeks more marketing strategies

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - The Mandla App, the first language learning app committed to breathing in oxygen, even to dying languages, has announced today the app's upgraded features to teach younger generations of Africans and the world African languages.

The Mandla App is an innovative AI tool designed by Wenitte Apiou and his 10-man team to conserve and teach learners dying African languages. Wenitte believes the Mandla App can restore the true identity of Africans through these languages, for these languages hold their roots. The Mandla is the first ed-tech committed to teaching mainly African languages.

Given it is a startup company, the team behind the Mandla App has gone all out to embrace more ways to make the app serve its purpose by the inclusion of the Mandla keyboard and the Mandla Dictionary. Both tools combine to give learners a unique experience and complement their learning process in the app.

After a few years of research in the causes of language death, the Mandla team is armed with the potential to redefine the learning space in Africa and beyond. The Mandla team continues to devise more ways to reduce the soaring statistics of endangered African languages by its introduction of a triad of app upgrades, advanced marketing strategies and an increase in users.

To this end, the Mandla App believes these languages will gain speakers spread across the world, unite people of African descent to recognize their roots and identity, and be an archive for future generations to resort to. The company believes in the market viability of its AI-powered inventions and its potential to compete with other top ed-tech companies in the world.

About Mandla App

Founded by Wenitte Apiou in 2021, the Mandla App solves the problem of language death and its preservation. Throughout its existence, more than 75,000 people have leveraged its power with greater possibility for more learners. The Mandla App is a user-friendly app designed to lead learners from novice to expert speakers of their chosen language. The app is available for download here:

https://mandla.app/

Media Contact

Company name: Mandla App

Contact person: Wenitte Apiou

Website: https://mandla.ai/

Email: wenitte@mandla.app

Country: United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141265