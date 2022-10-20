Presentation on the future of wellness, October 27 at 9:30 AM PT

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Chandanni Organics Inc., an Organic Beauty and Wellness line providing tools and products for optimal, daily wellness announced today that it will be presenting at the 15th annual Main Event on Thursday, October 27th at 09:30 AM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Chandanni Miglino, Founder and CEO will be giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Integrated wellness is the most sought after and call in today's consumer market. Lifestyle is the new "rich" and everyone wants to live healthier, happier lives.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: 2022, October 27th

Time: 9:30 AM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. Dean@ldmicro.com

About Chandanni Organics Inc.

Chandanni Organics Inc is a consumer product brand providing modern, effective tools and organic products for the daily consumer. They have organic superfood blends, a revolutionary liver detox program and a variety of simple organic skincare.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

