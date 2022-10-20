Data Bridge Market Research: Identity Verification Market Size to Reach USD 26.34 Billion Globally, with Growing CAGR of 15.34% by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Outlook

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Identity Verification Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Identity Verification market research report highlights the ongoing patterns, state-of-the-art techniques, market estimates, and market piece for the estimate time frame will upgrade the fundamental specialist procedure of the business. The report overviews that incorporate sub-factors like imperatives, drivers, dangers, openings, speculation openings, difficulties, and suggestions. This report clarifies valuing procedures, topographical information, key philosophies, and competitive organization analysis, advancement plans, and distinctive financials frameworks of Identity Verification market. Various items accessible in the market are followed regarding the matter of creation volume, income, marketing structure, and request and supply figures.





Global identity verification market was valued at USD 8.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.34 billionby 2029, registering aCAGR of 15.34%during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Get Access to Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-identity-verification-market

Industry Synopsis:

Identification verification refers to the services and products used to confirm the validity of a person's physical identity or their documentation, such as a driver's licence, passport, or another identity document that is issued nationwide. Identity verification is a crucial procedure that makes sure a person's identity corresponds to what it should.

Secure identity verification is sought after by many institutions operating in the digital domain due to an increase in fraudulent paper work and falsified personal identity certificates. Identity verification solution sales are expected to increase rapidly in the future years, reaching a total value of US$ 18.6 billion by the end of 2026.

Rising deployment of advanced technologies

Growing adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning will positively influence market growth. Verification services like blockchain-based identity verification are actively addressing organizations' growing cyber risks and vulnerabilities, the adoption of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in organisations, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-money Laundering (AML), and identity verification in healthcare.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Thales Group

IDEMIA

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

TransUnion LLC.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group.

AccuraTechnolabs

Acuant, Inc.

Authenteq

Equifax, Inc.

Finansiell ID-Teknik BID AB

ForgeRock

GB Group plc ('GBG')

Jumio

Mitek Systems, Inc.

Okta.

Onfido

PENNEO A/S

Ping Identity.

Precise Biometrics AB

ZignSec AB

Stripe

Access Full Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-identity-verification-market

Recent Developments

Experian will launch its Work Report digital verification service in November 2021 , giving customers the option to approve the digital sharing of their payroll data with another company. It offers connectivity to payroll data from an employer to instantly authenticate a customer's gross and net income as well as their employment status and tenure.

in , giving customers the option to approve the digital sharing of their payroll data with another company. It offers connectivity to payroll data from an employer to instantly authenticate a customer's gross and net income as well as their employment status and tenure. In June 2020 , GBG teamed with CredoLab to use GBG's digital/AI-driven risk management to quickly and confidently evaluate the creditworthiness of any Indonesian person, including the unbanked and underbanked.

, digital/AI-driven risk management to quickly and confidently evaluate the creditworthiness of any Indonesian person, including the unbanked and underbanked. GBG and What3words partnered in December 2019 to improve location data for merchants and logistic organisations to more easily target niche customers.

What are the key highlights of this report?

A well-outlined evaluation of the pricing data has been conducted by prominent analysts, based on the product, application, as well as regional terrains

A detailed scrutiny pertaining to the vendor landscape alongside the important companies that may help better evaluate the competitive scenario of the global marketplace

Important, insightful information with respect to the regulatory spectrum that governs the market, coupled with the investments poured in by many stakeholders in the global industry

A deep-dive scrutiny of the many parameters boosting the overall market share along with their influence on the projection as well as dynamics of the global industry

A detailed understanding of the numerous opportunities available in the global market as well as the identification of important factors

An intrinsic evaluation of the many trends prevailing in the global market that may help scrutinize the developments in the business space

Identity Verification Market: Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Key Growth Drivers:

Growing digitalization across the world

As a result of the prevalence of identity-related scams in the modern world, organizations are under pressure to implement strict security measures. Identity verification has become a crucial component in areas where verified identity is required, such as border controls and access to digital services, as a result of growing digitization across governments and corporate sectors globally. This will bolster the growth of the market in the upward direction.

Increased concerns in regards to safety and security

The administration of the corporate security system will likely be significantly impacted by the rising complexity of security information platforms, IT-based tools, and solutions. Additionally, the worrisome rise in cyber security events has increased the demand for all firms to implement comprehensive security solutions

Furthermore, the factors such as rising urbanization, industrialization and growing number of end users globally have further contributed to the overall market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the evolution of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and rising adoption of smart automation solutions are anticipated to drive the market's growth rate.0

Restraints/Challenges

High costs and investment

High deployment and maintenance costs of the technology will impede the growth rate. Also, rising overhead costs will narrow down the scope of growth. Maximum companies provide pricing per verification, and per month and yearly basis, in which a limited number of I.D. verification checks are included. Some vendors also provide flexible pricing per verification in some cases of an annual package. The challenge lies in this different price charged by the vendors of I.D. verification. The government's lack of standardization and regulations will yet again derail the market growth rate.

Lack of technical expertise

Dearth of expert knowledge and technical expertise especially in the developed and developing economies and lack of skilled professionals and awareness among management level individuals will create hurdles for the market in regards to the smooth growth in the market value. Further, lack of skilled professionals in combination with low experience quotient will yet again hamper the market growth rate.

This identity verification market research provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the identity verification market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Browse In-depth Report Along with Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-identity-verification-market

Market Segmentation: Identity Verification Market

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications

By Application

Credit Card Fraud

Bank Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud

Employment or Tax-related Fraud

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type

Non-Biometrics

Biometrics

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Retail & Ecommerce

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Gaming

Identity Verification Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the identity verification market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the identity verification market due to the increased investment on futuristic technologies and large scale presence of most technologically advanced leaders in the market. Prevalence of advanced infrastructure in in the region is another important factor determining the dominance of this region.

Asia-Pacific region is showing a promising potential and therefore, is set to grow with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing adoption of identity verifications and BYOD, expanding I.T. infrastructure and growing presence of major players in the region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5.Global Identity Verification Market Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Identity Verification Market, By Application

8. Global Identity Verification Market, By Component

9. Global Identity Verification Market, By Type

10. Global Identity Verification Market, By Deployment Type

11. Global Identity Verification Market, By Organization Size

12. Global Identity Verification Market, By Vertical

13. Global Identity Verification Market, By Region

14. Global Identity Verification Market: Company Landscape

15. SWOT Analyses

16. Company Profile

17. Questionnaires

18. Related Reports

Check Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-identity-verification-market

Browse More Reports:

Identity Verification and Authentication Market, By Component (Solution, Services), Type (Non-Biometrics, Biometrics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SME's), Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defence, Energy and Utilities, Retail and E-commerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming, and Others), Market Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-identity-verification-and-authentication-market

Identity and Access Management Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITes), Construction and Real Estate, Retail and e-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government and Non-Profit Organizations, Healthcare, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-identity-access-management-market

Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market, By Component (Solution, Service), Authentication Type (Passwords, Knowledge-Based Answers, Tokens, Biometrics, PIN, Security Certificates), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Public Sector, Retail and e-commerce, Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, Healthcare, Education, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-consumer-iam-market

Privileged Identity Management Market, By Component (Solutions, Services), Installation Type (Appliance-Based, Agent-Based), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Retail, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-privileged-identity-management-market

Block chain Identity Management Market By Networks (Permissioned and Permission less), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers and Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality and Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-blockchain-identity-management-market

Identity Governance and Administration Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Telecom and It, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-identity-governance-and-administration-market

Biometric Identity Solutions Market, By Type (Fingerprints Identification, Voice Identification, Face Identification, Iris Identification, Gait Identification, Others), Application (Business Use, Government and Public Sector, Retail, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biometric-identity-solutions-market

Asia-Pacific Identity Verification Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Type (Non-Biometrics and Biometrics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SME'S), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Ecommerce, It & Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming and Others), Country (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-identity-verification-market

Europe Identity Verification Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Type (Non-Biometrics and Biometrics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SME'S), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming and Others), Country (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-identity-verification-market

Middle East and Africa Identity Verification Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Type (Non-Biometrics and Biometrics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SME'S), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Ecommerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming and Others), Country (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-identity-verification-market

North America Identity Verification Market, By Component (Solution and Services), Type (Non-Biometrics and Biometrics), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SME'S), Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Retail & Ecommerce, It & Telecom, Healthcare, Gaming and Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-identity-verification-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/identity-verification-market-size-to-reach-usd-26-34-billion-globally-with-growing-cagr-of-15-34-by-2029--size-share-industry-trends-growth-opportunities-and-revenue-outlook-301654943.html