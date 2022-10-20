It will be one of the largest and most automated lines in North India, with the capacity to produce high power modules with larger cells. The first phase will have a production capacity of 500 MW.From pv magazine India Mondragon Assembly, a manufacturer of turnkey lines adaptable to any existing need in the solar industry, has received a multi-gigawatt order from BVG India. The first phase of the project includes an automated 500 MW solar panel manufacturing line. It will start producing M10 half-cut cells from the start. The line, which will be operational in the second quarter of 2023, is designed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...