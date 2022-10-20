Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Raises More Than $350,000 To Help Address Food Insecurity During Hunger Action Month

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) today announced the company raised more than $350,000, equivalent to more than 3.5 million meals*, to combat food insecurity during Hunger Action Month in September. Through SAIC's partnership with Feeding America®, SAIC's contribution will provide meals to people in need, address food waste and promote awareness of the issue of hunger in America.

"Our employees not only raised funds for those facing hunger, they volunteered in their communities to raise awareness about food insecurity," said Nazzic Keene, Chief Executive Officer at SAIC. "Each year, our organization looks forward to Hunger Action Month, because it's an opportunity to come together and make an impact to help those who are struggling to secure food for their families. We have partnered with Feeding America for nine years and each year, I am more and more thankful for our employees and their dedication to end hunger in America."

SAIC employees contributed more than $174,000 through a variety of creative fundraising activities and direct donations. SAIC also made corporate donations in addition to employee's contributions. Employees also took the initiative to raise awareness about food insecurities in their local communities by volunteering at local food banks and food pantries, many of which are members of the Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

"One in 10 individuals face hunger in the U.S., including one in eight children. Feeding America is thankful to SAIC and its employees for helping to provide millions of meals to families in need through their Hunger Action Month efforts," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "For nearly 10 years, SAIC has been committed to helping communities facing hunger across the country and we're grateful for their partnership."

Partnerships with organizations like Feeding America, are part of SAIC's Citizenship and Community Relations program. Through this program, SAIC builds upon the talent, creativity and passion of its employees and their families to give back to local communities.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 118.5 million households in America suffered from food insecurity in 2021. Visit SAIC's website, for more information on SAIC's support to Feeding America.

* One dollar helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Thais Hanson

Publicrelations@saic.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.

Website: https://www.saic.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=721360&lang=en