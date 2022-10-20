Athonet's UPTIME 2023 to Present 5G Private Mobile Network Use Cases

End users and integrators discuss real LTE, 5G and CBRS use cases

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, will host its annual UPTIME event January 25-26, 2023 at Villa Griffone, Italy where end users, partners and system integrators will share use cases, challenges, new devices and business cases for private mobile networks. In addition to the in-person event, the presentations will be broadcast globally.





"Last year's event featured deployments in several verticals including healthcare, education, government, logistics and manufacturing," said Nanda Menon, chief executive officer, Athonet U.K. "This year will demonstrate why mobile private networks are a must-have asset in today's economically challenging environment to drive productivity, cost reductions and safety."

Vodafone will be a keynote speaker from the UK for UPTIME 2023 as well as returning speakers from last year including Accenture, AWS, Airspan, Boingo, Colt, Multitech, TIM, Vilicom and many more.

A detailed agenda will be available closer to the event and can be found on the UPTIME website.

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.





