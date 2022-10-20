Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Baton, the Canada-based digital solutions provider, has revealed that it will be introducing a new single player version of its business simulation. The new system is designed to help users develop their understanding of SAP software, and facilitate its adoption. Baton's ERPsim portfolio offers realistic scenario-based experiences of handling logistical and operational issues across multiple industries.

Baton's simulation software helps companies, organizations and teams gain familiarity with complex integrated enterprise software, in particular SAP, which provides solutions that support tasks related to finance, manufacturing, production and procurement. For instance, 80% of fortune 500 companies rely on SAP solutions, while 78% of all food producers also depend on SAP software.

Baton Simulations enable teams to learn how to use this complex yet ubiquitous software through 'serious gamification' methods. For instance, on the Baton platform teams can compete with one another as they each take the helm of a company in the game, which in turn allows them to discover the intricacies of the software, while at the same time getting hands-on experience at how to use it to solve realistic business issues.

Until now, the solution has revolved around teams playing against one another in an instructor-led environment. As part of its latest announcement, Baton has confirmed that it is introducing a single player version of its core simulation, where no instructor is required and the user simply plays against AI-driven artificial players. Senior officials from the firm highlight that even on this new, updated single player platform, users are still able to play alongside a team of four or five colleagues as they manage the various aspects of the company, with their competitors being simulated.

The new platform, which will be launched in Q4 2022, will be applied to all of Baton's simulation scenarios: Logistics, Distribution, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Enterprise Asset Management, Sustainability, and Defense and Security. Each of these simulations prepares the user for specific applications of SAP software, focusing on the business requirements of each industry.

For instance, in the Logistics scenario, participants are able to simulate managing a Business-to-Business (B2B) wholesale firm that sells items in Germany. Through competing with other B2B companies in the simulation, the teams will be able to learn the basic concepts of SAP in a logistics-specific context.

Baton's announcement comes in light of the increasing pace of post-pandemic digitization across industries. 89% of companies report that they have either already adopted a digital-first business strategy or they have put plans in place to introduce this. Over half of all CEOs underline that digital improvements have led to boosted revenue, while the two main agendas of CEOs since the pandemic have been digital transformation and improving remote work experience, both of which Baton's solutions facilitate.

"Being a digitally-minded company, at Baton we thrive on remaining on top of the latest software developments and technological advances across sectors. The imminent introduction of our new single player simulations is testament to this. It removes some of the barriers in place for individual users that are keen to further their grasp of enterprise software - such as SAP - that is essential for so many businesses worldwide," concludes Guy Couillard, CEO of Baton Simulations.

Media Contact

Name: Guy Couillard

Email: info@batonsimulations.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141292