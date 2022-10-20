Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.10.2022
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
20.10.22
08:15 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,040
-1,10 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,76020:24
PR Newswire
20.10.2022 | 19:28
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 20

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

20 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 320.3845 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 322 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 316.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,991,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,099,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1316.50 08:12:5400061665417TRLO0LSE
773318.00 09:07:1100061666861TRLO0LSE
420319.00 09:09:1800061666914TRLO0LSE
2150319.00 09:09:1800061666915TRLO0LSE
1027318.50 09:09:5600061666943TRLO0LSE
773318.50 09:09:5600061666944TRLO0LSE
368318.00 09:11:3800061667002TRLO0LSE
700318.00 09:11:3800061667003TRLO0LSE
196318.00 09:11:3800061667004TRLO0LSE
700318.00 09:11:3800061667005TRLO0LSE
556319.50 09:24:1400061667321TRLO0LSE
277319.50 09:24:1400061667322TRLO0LSE
1844319.50 09:24:1400061667323TRLO0LSE
784319.00 09:37:3500061667842TRLO0LSE
1127319.00 09:37:3500061667843TRLO0LSE
1759318.50 09:41:4800061667960TRLO0LSE
1003318.00 09:56:0700061668401TRLO0LSE
1132318.00 09:56:0700061668402TRLO0LSE
266320.50 10:05:2900061668811TRLO0LSE
1874320.50 10:05:2900061668812TRLO0LSE
1782320.50 10:07:3500061668869TRLO0LSE
1000321.00 10:15:2200061669182TRLO0LSE
2253321.00 10:21:4100061669401TRLO0LSE
110320.50 10:21:4100061669402TRLO0LSE
2646320.50 10:21:4100061669403TRLO0LSE
1998320.00 10:22:5300061669476TRLO0LSE
3576321.50 11:09:4100061670949TRLO0LSE
1914321.00 11:17:0300061671186TRLO0LSE
986321.00 11:17:0300061671187TRLO0LSE
1065321.00 11:17:0300061671188TRLO0LSE
6320.50 11:46:0300061671802TRLO0LSE
113321.00 11:50:0900061671892TRLO0LSE
540321.00 11:50:3200061671948TRLO0LSE
1466321.00 11:50:3200061671949TRLO0LSE
714320.50 11:57:1300061672345TRLO0LSE
793320.50 11:58:1800061672416TRLO0LSE
612320.50 11:58:1800061672417TRLO0LSE
1897320.50 11:58:1800061672418TRLO0LSE
1953320.00 11:58:1800061672419TRLO0LSE
2041321.00 12:42:4600061673723TRLO0LSE
1656321.00 12:42:4600061673724TRLO0LSE
129321.00 12:42:4600061673725TRLO0LSE
488321.00 12:48:0500061673917TRLO0LSE
25000321.00 12:55:3200061674131TRLO0LSE
1999321.00 13:07:2100061674366TRLO0LSE
2133320.50 13:15:1700061674628TRLO0LSE
692321.00 13:26:5900061675504TRLO0LSE
700321.00 13:26:5900061675505TRLO0LSE
594321.00 13:26:5900061675506TRLO0LSE
1900321.00 13:55:4400061676817TRLO0LSE
1438319.50 14:07:1900061677170TRLO0LSE
522319.50 14:07:1900061677171TRLO0LSE
2170319.00 14:27:5000061677922TRLO0LSE
1953319.50 14:48:3500061679515TRLO0LSE
192319.50 14:48:3500061679516TRLO0LSE
1873319.50 14:52:4700061679778TRLO0LSE
377319.50 15:05:1300061680610TRLO0LSE
861319.50 15:05:1800061680617TRLO0LSE
1798322.00 15:22:3500061681646TRLO0LSE
554321.00 15:33:3500061682279TRLO0LSE
1564321.00 15:33:3500061682280TRLO0LSE
2023320.50 15:52:2200061682974TRLO0LSE
700320.50 16:02:5300061683490TRLO0LSE
1067320.50 16:02:5300061683491TRLO0LSE
2422320.50 16:18:2800061684190TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
