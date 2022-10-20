Anzeige
Freitag, 21.10.2022
Dow Jones News
20.10.2022 | 19:31
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Oct-2022 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (The "Company")

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them 

1.       Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them 
a)       Name                         Richard Boléat 
2.       Reason for the notification 
a)       Position / status                   Non-executive Director/PDMR 
b)       Initial notification / amendment           Initial notification 
3.       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
        monitor 
a)       Name                         M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
b)       LEI                          549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
4.       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
        transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
        Description of the financial instrument 
 
a) 
 
        Identification Code 
                                    GB00BFYYL325 
b)       Nature of the transaction                Purchase of Shares 
                                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)       Price(s) and volume(s)                 GBP0.883799   10,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20.10.2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  195688 
EQS News ID:  1468253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2022 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
