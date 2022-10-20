Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc. (OTC Pink: NNMIF) announces that Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., its Quebec affiliate, has received a Statement of Defense to the action commenced on 2 September, 2015, against the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources. The Motion for Damages was attached to a Material Change Report filed by Nearctic on SEDAR dated 2 September, 2015. That Motion was recently amended and the amended version was attached to a Material Change Report filed by Nearctic on SEDAR dated 6 May 2022.

An unofficial English translation of the Statement of Defense will be attached to the Material Change Report to be filed by Nearctic in connection with this Press Release.

