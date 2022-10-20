Brunswick, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Miracle Mink Hair and CEO, Shashicka Tyre-Hill donates 10,000 glueless wigs to her customers to keep or distribute to women in need due to hair loss or breast cancer. The company strives to bring all-natural ingredients that supports hair growth without the harmful chemicals. Their mission to create products that work with all hair types, skin, and scalp conditions has made a huge impact by serving over 1+ million men, women, and children worldwide.





Each year during the months of October and November, the company gifts each of their customers with a free wig. They can choose to keep the glueless wig for themselves or donate it to someone that is in need. This year, the company is giving away 10,000 wigs: their biggest giveaway yet. In the past, customers were still reaching out about helping someone in need, so this year she decided to giveaway even more to help women around the world. "I feel so blessed to give back to women who may be facing hair loss. I have walked in their shoes, and I went into hiding because I didn't want anyone seeing my hair in patches. My hair is my crown and beauty, and I knew if I felt lost without my hair, other women were feeling the same," says Shashicka.

Miracle Mink Hair thought of every aspect of her experience and did their research to find the perfect organic ingredients. Their products include hair growth serums, growth shampoos and conditioners, scalp stimulators, protein strengtheners, body and skincare products and an abundance of other tools needed to help rebuild hair follicles.

