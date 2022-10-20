On September 15th, a large delegation from TenCate Protective Fabrics paid a visit to Saxion University's Sustainable Functional Textiles research group (Enschede, NL), led by Jan Mahy.

The TenCate Protective Fabrics group, led by Michael Laton, VP, Global Strategy Innovation, traveled to Saxion from the textile manufacturer's North American headquarters in Union City, Georgia, US, as well as the company's Dutch-based operation in Nijverdal, NL. The group enjoyed a comprehensive tour of the Saxion lab facilities, including both the Circular Textile Lab and the Thermoplastic Composites lab of the Lightweight Structures Research Group, led by Ferrie van Hattum.

As a culmination of the visit, the two parties signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) a representation of their shared collaboration commitment going forward.

Both organisations serve as hubs of new textile technologies committed to seeking out new advancements around fabric sustainability, comfort, and performance. Recognising the advantages of leveraging their combined resources and industry experience, the TenCate Protective Fabrics-Saxion leadership teams see this partnership as essential in unlocking new protective fabric breakthroughs.

"As two organisations devoted to textile innovation, we're excited at the chance to unlock this new, scientific partnership. Capitalising on our collective strengths and capabilities will only aid in the shared goal of bringing fresh perspectives and new solutions to the protective textiles market. This is just the beginning of a long, productive collaboration between TenCate Protective Fabrics and Saxion." Michael Laton, VP, Global Strategy and Innovation, TenCate Protective Fabrics

"Saxion's applied research projects have generated growing interest from companies throughout the whole textile chain who wish to enter a sustainable, multi-annual collaboration with Saxion. At Saxion, we look carefully at the company's ambitions in the area of sustainability. The high-quality textiles produced by TenCate Protective Fabrics are a good match for the work of the Sustainable Functional Textiles research group. This enables us to link creative technology and innovation with education and so make an impact in the world around us." Raimond Bartelink, Head of School of Creative Technology, Saxion

Now formalised by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this new agreement serves as the foundation of both parties' commitment to maintaining a structural and strategic collaboration for years to come.

