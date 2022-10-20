Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - La Verace Via Adaptive Leadership Atelier, a leadership development training studio, is set to officially launch in 2023. Coaching and leadership consulting services are designed for women looking to overcome chaos and complexity and thrive amidst the toughest, ever-changing societal and organizational challenges. "We understand the pressures you're facing-complex as they may be," says a spokesperson for the company. "We acknowledge that leadership work in turbulent times is hard, that it takes time, and that it takes patience."

Adaptive Leadership Atelier is committed to coaching for permanent, life-altering change, and holding space for paradox and complexity. The leadership coaches at Adaptive Leadership Atelier will work with both groups and individuals to support them in cultivating the self-awareness and self-mastery necessary to advance their lives and careers. Adaptive Leadership Atelier coaches will guide clients in examining the ways in which they conceive of themselves by the conscious and unconscious stories they tell themselves. Adaptive Leadership Atelier has stated the belief that "the smallest refinements in the stories we tell ourselves can cause the largest shifts in consciousness." Adaptive Leadership Atelier's approach to improving clients' conceptions of themselves has many facets, some of which are highly unconventional.

The leadership development training studio's approach to coaching and leadership consulting relies on a wide variety of fields and practices, including adult development psychology, vertical development, Immunity to Change method, adaptive leadership, Kundalini yoga, and Compassionate Inquiry developed by a trauma expert. The goal of Adaptive Leadership Atelier's praxis is to synthesize these seemingly distinct influences into a uniquely comprehensive model of leadership development and developmental coaching.

Adaptive Leadership Atelier is founded by Maya Niksic, a Serbian-American women's leadership expert and facilitator who currently directs the Behavioral Insights Group at Harvard. As a female engineer, Niksic became acutely aware of the need for women to challenge their inherited, deeply ingrained self-perceptions in order to succeed and thrive in the world. She also learned the importance of fostering a sense of community for ambitious professional women. As a Wall Street professional witnessing the global market collapse during the Great Recession of 2008, Niksic became acutely aware of the world's fundamental unpredictability. She grew interested in the question of what it means to be a leader during times of chaos, as well as how to foster leadership capacities that will make this world more navigable for individuals, organizations and society.

"Our work centers on serving those who tackle the most pressing issues in our society and helping them work through the inevitable stressors and dangers of leadership," says Niksic. She adds that the company will work with individuals, as well as small and diverse private groups and large organizations. Adaptive Leadership Atelier's adaptive leadership advisory will equip clients with reflections and strategies needed to face the dangers of change by fostering diagnostic integrity and skill. "In a world where most communities face enormous adaptive pressures, leadership practice is critical," Niksic shares. "Our work is rooted in allowing you to thrive amidst challenging, ever-changing social systems."

Shortly preceding the launch of Adaptive Leadership Atelier, Niksic will be giving a preview of the company's diverse methods and developmental tools in her talk "Leadership Without Easy Answers" addressed to the Society of Women Engineers National Conference held this year in Houston, Texas. The talk will be shared with SWE's more than 16,000 attendees, the largest annual gathering of women engineers in the world.

"We do find there to be beauty in the paradoxes and polarities," Niksic shares. "Our Adaptive Leadership consulting offering has been carefully curated to meet the multidimensional challenges you face on the path to radical freedom."

