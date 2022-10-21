Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Strike Copper Corp. ("SCC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on August 31, 2022, the Company signed an Exploration Agreement with the Lac La Croix First Nation ("LLCFN") regarding SCC's Sungold property located in the historically prolific Shebandowan Greenstone Belt. This mutually beneficial Exploration Agreement provides for accommodation measures including measures to identify and protect LLCFN's cultural and heritage values, to have ongoing consultation and to provide compensatory benefits to the LLCFN.

Charles Elbourne, President and CEO of SCC stated that, "The execution of an Exploration Agreement with the Lac La Croix First Nation is an important step for the Company and we look forward to developing and implementing our exploration plans in Shebandowan in full recognition of and deep respect for LLCFN's treaty and aboriginal rights."

Chief Carrie Atatise-Norwegian of the LLCFN, stated that she is, "pleased to have signed the Exploration Agreement as it is respectful of LLCFN's rights and jurisdiction."

About Strike Copper Corp.

Strike Copper Corp. ("SCC") is a junior resource Exploration Company currently focused on defining and monetizing the resource potential of its Sungold property in the historic Shebandowan Greenstone Belt just 85 km west of Thunder Bay in Northwestern Ontario. For further information on the Company, visit www.strikecopper.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141338