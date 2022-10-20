P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Third Quarter 2022 Summary Results

Total revenues of $252.6 million, up 38.0% YoY

Net income of $24.6 million, up 15.0% YoY; non-GAAP adjusted net income of $26.4 million, up 21.5% YoY

Operating ratio of 85.9%, an increase of 270 bps YoY; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio of 83.6%, an increase of 210 bps YoY

Diluted EPS of $1.09, up 17.2% YoY; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $1.18, up 24.2% YoY

TONTITOWN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) ("we" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income of $24.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.09 ($1.10 basic), for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These results compare to consolidated net income of $21.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.93 ($0.94 basic)[1], for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, includes the negative impact of losses recognized but unrealized on our investments in marketable equity securities. Excluding the impact of this item, adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $26.4 million, or adjusted (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of $1.18.

Consolidated operating revenues increased 38.0% to $252.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $183.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Joe Vitiritto, President of the Company, commented, "I am proud of our team and how they navigated the 3rd Quarter. Our driving associates continue to be a cornerstone of our success and we appreciate all they sacrifice to help us achieve these results. Although we had a record revenue quarter, our culture is to never be satisfied with our results and continually look for areas to improve."

Liquidity, Capitalization, and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, we had an aggregate of $138.5 million of cash, marketable equity securities, and available liquidity under our line of credit and $283.1 million of stockholders' equity. Outstanding debt was $258.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

During the first nine months of 2022, we generated $120.1 million in operating cash flow while net capital expenditures, excluding acquisition related assets, resulted in a cash outflow of $28.9 million.

Equipment

During the third quarter of 2022, we experienced improved equipment delivery times and had received most of our backlogged truck order by the end of the third quarter. We continue to experience delivery delays related to our trailing equipment order and now believe that final deliveries will likely flow into the first quarter of 2023. The combination of year-over-year truck fleet growth of 30%, and delivery delays, has required us to keep some of our equipment inventory longer than originally planned and has negatively impacted our fleet age averages. While these factors have resulted in an increase in our average fleet age, we have not incurred significant additional maintenance costs because of the delays. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets were 2.1 years and 6.4 years, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 1.8 years and 5.5 years, respectively, at the end of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 93,124 shares of its outstanding common stock under its authorized stock repurchase program for a total cost of approximately $2.9 million, bringing the year-to-date total purchases to 176,344 shares (including 41,610 pre-split shares) at a cost of approximately $5.9 million. Approximately 365,266 shares remain available for purchase under this program.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also includes non-GAAP financial measures termed adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company defines adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share as GAAP operating income, GAAP operating ratio, GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, excluding certain significant items, such as certain litigation-related charges and unrealized gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and any tax impact associated with such items. Management believes that reporting adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share more clearly reflects the Company's current operating results and provides investors with a better understanding of the Company's overall financial performance. Management also believes that adjusted operating ratio is more representative of our operations when excluding the volatility of fuel prices, which we cannot control. In addition, the adjusted results, although not a financial measure under GAAP, may facilitate the ability to analyze the Company's financial results in relation to those of its competitors and to the Company's prior financial performance by excluding items which otherwise would distort the comparison. However, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of adjusted results may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are not recognized terms under GAAP, do not purport to be alternatives to, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, operating ratio, net income and diluted earnings per share, respectively, as defined under GAAP.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, we have provided a tabular reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio, GAAP net income to adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing truckload dry van carrier services transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The Company's consolidated operating subsidiaries also provide transportation services in Mexico through its gateways in Laredo and El Paso, Texas under agreements with Mexican carriers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this document contains or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may relate to expected future financial and operating results, prospects, plans or events, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, ongoing and potential future economic, business and operational disruptions and uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; excess capacity in the trucking industry; surplus inventories; recessionary economic cycles and downturns in customers' business cycles; increases or rapid fluctuations in fuel prices, interest rates, fuel taxes, tolls, and license and registration fees; the resale value of the Company's used equipment and the price of new equipment; increases in compensation for and difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified drivers and owner-operators; increases in insurance premiums and deductible amounts relating to accident, cargo, workers' compensation, health, and other claims; unanticipated increases in the number or amount of claims for which the Company is self-insured; inability of the Company to continue to secure acceptable financing arrangements; seasonal factors such as harsh weather conditions that increase operating costs; competition from trucking, rail, and intermodal competitors including reductions in rates resulting from competitive bidding; the ability to identify acceptable acquisition candidates, consummate acquisitions, and integrate acquired operations; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; the impact of pending or future litigation; general risks associated with doing business in Mexico, including, without limitation, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation, import duties, tariffs, quotas, political and economic instability and terrorism; the potential impact of new laws, regulations or policy, including, without limitation, tariffs, import/export, trade and immigration regulations or policies; a significant reduction in or termination of the Company's trucking service by a key customer; and other factors, including risk factors, included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise. Considering these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed above and in company filings might not transpire.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Financial and Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except earnings per share) (in thousands, except earnings per share) Revenue, before fuel surcharge $ 216,475 $ 166,331 $ 615,303 $ 446,647 Fuel surcharge 36,155 16,754 93,943 46,559 Operating Revenue 252,630 183,085 709,246 493,206

Operating expenses and costs: Salaries, wages and benefits 50,847 34,937 133,069 102,173 Operating supplies and expenses 48,071 25,712 123,156 74,375 Rent and purchased transportation 93,501 72,698 273,521 192,387 Depreciation 16,289 12,740 46,647 41,426 Insurance and claims 5,149 3,443 19,281 9,806 Other 4,579 3,008 12,712 8,505 Gain on disposition of equipment (1,301 ) (276 ) (2,662 ) (962 ) Total operating expenses and costs 217,135 152,262 605,724 427,710 Operating income 35,495 30,823 103,522 65,496 Non-operating (expense) income (1,886 ) 37 (2,829 ) 6,853 Interest expense (1,922 ) (1,899 ) (5,587 ) (6,372 ) Income before income taxes 31,687 28,961 95,106 65,977 Income tax expense 7,121 7,602 22,416 17,352 Net income $ 24,566 $ 21,359 $ 72,690 $ 48,625 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.09 $ 0.93 $ 3.24 $ 2.12 Average shares outstanding - Diluted (1) 22,440 22,860 22,468 22,962

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Financial and Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Truckload Operations Total miles (in thousands) 56,624 44,910 151,531 138,441 Operating ratio (2) 82.55 % 77.88 % 81.26 % 83.59 % Empty miles factor 9.92 % 8.94 % 9.37 % 8.49 % Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge $ 2.56 $ 2.46 $ 2.67 $ 2.16 Total loads 110,192 87,218 301,334 267,155 Revenue per truck per work day $ 912 $ 902 $ 933 $ 795 Revenue per truck per week $ 4,562 $ 4,512 $ 4,665 $ 3,974 Average company-driver trucks 2,080 1,530 1,868 1,595 Average owner operator trucks 403 382 391 373 Logistics Operations Total revenue (in thousands) $ 71,493 $ 55,897 $ 210,645 $ 147,815 Operating ratio 85.74 % 88.56 % 86.86 % 88.87 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,807 $ 18,509 Trade accounts receivable, net 155,181 121,854 Other receivables 6,580 7,092 Inventories 2,278 1,456 Prepaid expenses and deposits 12,002 10,962 Marketable equity securities 36,002 39,424 Income taxes refundable 733 277 Total current assets 255,583 199,574 Property and equipment 693,095 585,303 Less: accumulated depreciation 233,817 201,124 Total property and equipment, net 459,278 384,179 Other non-current assets 4,626 3,628 Total Assets $ 719,487 $ 587,381 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 54,651 $ 43,381 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,760 14,114 Income taxes payable 474 4,364 Current portion of long-term debt 51,667 49,544 Total current liabilities 131,552 111,403 Long-term debt, net of current portion 205,675 172,733 Deferred income taxes 98,938 86,715 Other long-term liabilities 185 420 Total liabilities 436,350 371,271 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 223 234 Additional paid-in capital 40,285 84,472 Treasury stock, at cost (2,877 ) (169,946 ) Retained earnings 245,506 301,350 Total stockholders' equity 283,137 216,110 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 719,487 $ 587,381

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Ratio

Quarter ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP Presentation Total operating revenue $ 252,630 $ 183,085 $ 709,246 $ 493,206 Total operating expenses (217,135 ) (152,262 ) (605,724 ) (427,710 ) Operating income $ 35,495 $ 30,823 $ 103,522 $ 65,496 Operating ratio 85.9 % 83.2 % 85.4 % 86.7 % Non-GAAP Presentation Total operating revenue $ 252,630 $ 183,085 $ 709,246 $ 493,206 Fuel surcharge (36,155 ) (16,754 ) (93,943 ) (46,560 ) Revenue, excluding fuel surcharge 216,475 166,331 615,303 446,646 Total operating expenses 217,135 152,262 605,724 427,710 Less: fuel surcharge (36,155 ) (16,754 ) (93,943 ) (46,560 ) Less: specific legal reserves increase - - (6,680 ) - Adjusted operating expenses 180,980 135,508 505,101 381,150 Adjusted Operating income $ 35,495 $ 30,823 $ 110,202 $ 65,496 Adjusted Operating ratio 83.6 % 81.5 % 82.1 % 85.3 %

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

Quarter ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (GAAP) $ 24,566 $ 21,359 $ 72,690 $ 48,625 Adjustments: Specific legal reserves increase - - 6,680 - Unrealized loss (gain) recognized on marketable equity securities 2,387 509 4,340 (4,446 ) Tax (benefit) expense of adjustments (3) (536 ) (133 ) (2,597 ) 1,170 Adjusted Net income (non-GAAP) $ 26,417 $ 21,735 $ 81,113 $ 45,349

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts (unaudited)

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)

Quarter ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.09 $ 0.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.12 Adjustments: Specific legal reserves increase - - 0.30 - Unrealized loss (gain) recognized on marketable equity securities 0.11 0.02 0.19 (0.20 ) Tax (benefit) expense of adjustments (3) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.12 ) 0.05 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.18 $ 0.95 $ 3.61 $ 1.97

All prior period share and per share data has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company's separate 2-for-1 forward stock splits effective August 16, 2021 and March 29, 2022, respectively. The Truckload Operations operating ratio has been calculated based upon total operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, as a percentage of revenue, before fuel surcharge. We used revenue, before fuel surcharge, and operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, because we believe that eliminating this sometimes volatile source of revenue affords a more consistent basis for comparing our results of operations from period to period. The tax benefit is calculated using the effective tax rates for each respective period prior to any adjustments for non-GAAP amounts.

FROM: P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC.

P.O. BOX 188

Tontitown, AR 72770

Allen W. West

(479) 361-9111

