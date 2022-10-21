Methuen, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Nurturing strong community relationships since 2019, PEACHBOX CO, and founder Alvania Lopez, has been a driving force in the industry with a social mission to reduce waste by sustainable corporate gift packaging. The company has outlined its progress by promoting hand-wrapped gifts that come with stunning biodegradable packaging and stays upright in supporting local businesses.

Corporate gifting plays a pivotal role in building relationships and is an incredible tool for staying connected with clients, employees, and vendors.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/141020_69eca019f473883f_001full.jpg

The products thrive on delivering meaningful relationships that enable businesses to improve their revenue and growth with gift-first strategic tactics.

Since the company's launch, its customers have been able to enjoy the benefits of personalized touch with their business connections. The company has a unique way of standing out in the industry. It is not only about the product but also about the relationships that are being built. PEACHBOX CO has been able to create a space for itself in the industry by being authentic and focused on their customer's needs.

The gifting company has constantly been innovating ways to make the gifting experience more seamless and convenient for their customers by introducing more accessible ways to shop for products.

"I've always believed that personalized gifts are an incredible way to show you care, and that's what we're all about at PEACHBOXCO. Our goal is to make the process as easy and convenient as possible so our customers can focus on what's important: their relationships," Alvania Lopez said.

Apart from corporate gifts, the company has stretched its offerings to other aspects that require gifting, such as; weddings, baby showers, and birthday gifts.

Gifting initiatives are emerging as an essential part of business and are being utilized by relationship-driven companies to show their appreciation. Amidst the growth, PEACHBOX CO. continues to build an intelligent platform for companies and individuals to connect and send thoughtful gifts with just a few clicks.

Alvania recently said, "It's been an amazing journey so far, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for PEACHBOX CO. Over the years, we have strived and built a culture for excellence. Our team is always on the move to promote sustainability and source ethically manufactured products that still evoke practical, elegant, and timeless essence."

The company also revealed their approaches aimed at protecting the health and wellness of its customers by carrying vegan foods and dairy/gluten-free products catering to all dietary restrictions and preferences.

Alvania closed by saying, "We are always on the lookout for ways to reduce our environmental impact. It's not just important for our customers to receive their gifts but also for them to know that we are doing our part in taking care of the planet. And, our every move is a step in that direction."

About Alvania Lopez

Alvania Lopez is the founder of PEACHBOX CO, a Latina-owned company from Boston, Massachusetts, specializing in hand-wrapped gift boxes with stunning biodegradable packaging. Alvania started the company in 2019 with a mission to streamline the corporate gifting process and reduce waste. A passionate entrepreneur with a knack for creative flair, Alvania has decoded the importance of human connection and relationships, which led her to establish her corporate gifting company. She has been a marketer and sales expert during her professional journey, and dedicates her keen eye for product quality to her experience in these thriving companies.

About PEACHBOX CO

PEACHBOX CO is a corporate gifting company that helps busy professionals and businesses to enhance community and business relations through beautiful, thoughtfully prepared sustainable gifts with just a few clicks. The company offers a wide range of hand-wrapped ready-to-ship gift boxes and a fully personalized platform. Their innovative technology makes it easy for customers to send gifts to their clients, employees, and business partners.

Media Details

Name: Alvania A. Lopez

Designation: Founder at PEACHBOX CO

Location: Methuen, Massachusetts, US

Website: https://peachboxco.com/

Email: hello@peachboxco.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141020