Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Ceebig Inc., an international Business Service and Business Consulting company, has announced the launch of its new Global Partnership Program to reach a broader audience. This new program will allow Ceebig to expand their influence and build strategic partnerships with business consulting companies from all over the world.

The Ceebig Global Partnerships (CGP) network is a global community of partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, sell and excel customer offerings. The diverse network features over 300 partners from more than 10 countries. As a Ceebig Partner, businesses are uniquely positioned to help customers take full advantage of all Ceebig has to offer and accelerate their journey to building extraordinary products.

"Ceebig is on its way to doing bigger and better things internationally with the launch of our new Global Partnership Program," said Ryan Martinez, a spokesperson for Ceebig Inc. "Just like everything else we do at Ceebig, this network goes above and beyond to help businesses take ownership and initiative on an international level. This network is accessible to businesses of all sizes and allows them to join Ceebig as we expand our reach to partnerships worldwide."

Ceebig Inc. was founded in North Carolina in 2013. At Ceebig, every customer receives an extraordinary service that comes with the highest standard provided by individuals who are passionate, obsessed, and desperate for self-actualization. The company focuses on engineering consulting, business consulting, software engineering, branding, and marketing, market entry strategies as well as proprietary technology research and development. In addition to the launch of the Ceebig Global Partnerships network, the company also recently built an engineering partnership with Hi-Think Corporation, which has an engineering team of over 10,000 talented engineers.

For more information about Ceebig Inc., go to https://ceebig.com.

Contact:

Ryan Martinez

Contact-us@ceebig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141372