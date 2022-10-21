New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Empresscapital.vc, an artificial intelligence venture capital fund launched by Yash Varma, has announced the appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi to its advisory board.





David Baxby has been the Managing Director of Wesfarmers, Chairman of Frontier Digital Ventures and Co-CEO of Virgin. Prabhat Sethi was the former managing director of Murdoch Media and is the current CEO of Crown Acquisitions. Mr Sethi was previously a director of CoreLogic.

Empress Capital is a venture fund backing early stage Australian & New Zealand Artificial Intelligence Companies.

Yash Varma said, "The appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi takes Empress Capital to a new level, helping us find the very best AI Companies in Australia and New Zealand for our investors. It is beyond doubt that an increasing number of emerging enterprises will focus on artificial intelligence to increase automation and become cost-efficient and we are at the coal-face of a new wave of AI companies rising to dominance."

About Empress Capital

Empress Capital is a pioneer in artificial intelligence funding. The venture capital firm focuses on the Pre-Seed and Seed stage investments to help AI companies succeed beyond these necessary starting points, targeting 10x returns and payback of initial capital within a 10 year horizon.

Empress Capital will also be using profits from their funds to create Empress Foundation, a vehicle geared towards investing in non-profit organisations, equally providing them with the same commercial due diligence, access to funding and support to help them succeed. Philanthropy is central to Varma's vision, but not at the expense of investor success.

