San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Zenith Dental IT, a dental IT support company, is pleased to announce that it is taking additional steps in helping practices become HIPAA-compliant.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8935/140673_eae40828d4f558a7_001full.jpg

"We set the standard for sensitive patient data protection. We ensure that protected health information (PHI) must have physical, network, and process security measures in place and follow them to ensure HIPAA Compliance," according to Pedro Becker, Co-Founder and CEO of Zenith Dental IT.

Becker added that dental organizations should use Open Dental, Eaglesoft, or Dentrix with an add-on like Axle. According to him, these reputable software systems keep dental clinics from breaking HIPAA rules, enabling dentists to share patient information with other dentists and insurance companies safely and securely.

"Dentists may think they can save money by forgoing a physical or cloud server and instead utilizing a cloud PMS provider. However, this violation could cost a lot if it is reported to HIPAA," he adds.

"At Zenith, we will audit your current system and policies, create a strategic plan to fix current HIPAA issues if necessary, and lastly, set up a new system that is up to date," Becker adds.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law passed in 1996. It protects medical information by setting rules for data privacy and security.

Necessary penalty fines and imprisonment can happen if a covered entity doesn't follow HIPAA rules. Civil penalties can range from $100 to $50,000 per violation, with a maximum of $1.5 million per year if these violations happen repeatedly. Criminal penalties can range from $50,000 to $250,000 and include imprisonment for up to 10 years.

About Zenith Dental IT

Zenith Dental IT provides the necessary services to new and established dental clinics in the United States. As a result, the dental IT company is constantly seeking innovative digital solutions to help the industry become more compliant with 21st-century standards. The company currently offers six main services managed by dental IT specialists: remote IT support, cloud backup and disaster recovery, hosted email encryption, anti-virus, HIPAA compliance, remote access, and a hosted virtual server.

Bryce Brown

https://zenithdentalit.com

bryce@zenithdentalit.com

SOURCE: Zenith Dental IT

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140673