Bkav cooperates with Excelpoint Systems in providing the AIoT platform built on the Qualcomm ecosystem

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bkav Hardware Solution - BHS (a member of Vietnam-based Bkav Corporation) and Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd. (a Singapore-based electronics components distributor) signed a strategic cooperation for the production and commercialization of AIoT platforms built on the chipsets of Nasdaq-listed technology innovator, Qualcomm.

Today, people live in the era of the Industrial Revolution 4.0. AIoT devices, such as AI cameras that support traffic monitor, rangers, border control, robots that control machines will proliferate. In near future, the world needs billions of such devices, they will gradually replace some mundane work of humans. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, global AIoT market will reach US$83.6 billion by 2027, growing at 39.1% compounded growth rate per annum. However, it is not easy to create a large number of AIoT devices at one-go, not many technology companies can produce them in full stages, from hardware to software. They need ready-made platforms and development kits to develop final products.





Representatives of Qualcomm, Bkav and Excelpoint

This three-way partnership between Qualcomm, Excelpoint, and Bkav creates a complete ecosystem for AI applications, helping millions of businesses easily create AI applications and final products, making the AI dream a reality.

Under this cooperation, Qualcomm provides the chipsets, Excelpoint is committed to drive the business through its strong distribution networks. Bkav plays the role of a supplier of hardware, AIoT and AI platforms, such as AI Camera, AI Box, AIoT SoM, KIT...

Mr. Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO and Chairman of Bkav Corporation, said: "With the participation of giant companies such as Qualcomm and Excelpoint, Bkav will promote the development of the foundation for AIoT ecosystem to realize the Industrial revolution 4.0 and contribute to changing the world."

Mr. Albert Phuay, CEO of Excelpoint, mentioned, "We are honoured to be a part of this cooperation, value-adding to AIoT future. Excelpoint started our AIoT journey early, giving us strong networks and knowledge within the field. In Singapore, we also set up development teams to explore AIoT potentials, such as Smart Parking, Electric and Automated Vehicles, Smart Surveillance and Security... Our dedication to investing in this area will continue and we are confident that with strong partners such as Qualcomm and Bkav, we will be able to mine emerging opportunities and contribute to the ecosystem."

