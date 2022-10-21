MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) reported consolidated revenue of $361.1 million in this year's third quarter compared to $344.3 million in last year's third quarter. Reported operating income in the third quarter of 2022 was $47.5 million compared to $47.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Reported diluted earnings per share was 85 cents in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 80 cents in the third quarter of 2021. Foreign currency translation decreased revenue by approximately 4% and earnings per share by approximately 6% in the present quarter.

The 2021 third quarter reported results included divestiture & other related costs and operational improvement plan costs, which in total decreased 2021 third quarter diluted earnings per share by $0.04. The 2021 third quarter reported results also included the operations of the divested product lines, which were not material to diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021. We did not make any adjustments to our 2022 third quarter reported results for divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of the divested product lines. The adjustments to our reported results are described in more detail under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

BUSINESS REVIEW Reported Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 3.0% -0.5% Color 8.8% 11.8% Asia Pacific 5.3% 9.5% Total Revenue 4.9% 4.7% Adjusted Local Currency(1) Revenue Quarter Year-to-Date Flavors & Extracts 6.7% 6.9% Color 14.6% 16.0% Asia Pacific 14.5% 17.2% Total Revenue 9.9% 11.0% (1) Adjusted local currency percentage changes are described in more detail

in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

The Flavors & Extracts Group reported third quarter revenue of $187.0 million compared to $181.7 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 3.0%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 6.7% in the quarter. The Group benefited from pricing across all of its product lines. Segment operating income was $26.3 million in the current quarter compared to $25.2 million reported in the comparable period last year, an increase of 4.7%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 5.6% in the quarter. The higher operating income was primarily due to the favorable pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 3% and segment operating income by approximately 1% in the quarter. Segment operating income as a percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 14.1%.

The Color Group reported revenue of $151.5 million in the quarter compared to $139.2 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 8.8%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 14.6% in the quarter. The Group had strong volume growth and higher pricing in both Food & Pharmaceutical Colors and Personal Care. Segment operating income was $28.2 million in the quarter compared to $27.3 million in last year's comparable period, an increase of 3.5%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 10.9% compared to the prior year's third quarter. The higher operating income is primarily a result of the higher volumes and favorable pricing, partially offset by higher input costs. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue by approximately 6% and segment operating income by approximately 7% in the quarter. Segment operating income as a percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 18.6%.

The Asia Pacific Group reported revenue of $35.2 million in the quarter compared to $33.4 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 5.3%. Adjusted local currency revenue increased 14.5% in the quarter. The higher revenue was a result of strong volume growth and higher pricing. Segment operating income was $7.0 million in the quarter compared to $6.6 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 5.3%. Adjusted local currency operating income increased 16.3% in the quarter. The higher operating income was primarily a result of the favorable volume growth and higher pricing. Foreign currency translation decreased segment revenue and operating income by approximately 9% and 11%, respectively, in the quarter. Segment operating income as a percent of revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was 19.7%.

Corporate & Other reported operating costs of $14.0 million in the current quarter compared to $12.1 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 16.0%. Adjusted local currency operating expenses for Corporate & Other increased 23.5% in the quarter primarily due to higher performance-based compensation.

2022 OUTLOOK

Sensient is reconfirming its expectation for 2022 full year GAAP diluted earnings per share to grow at a high-teen growth rate compared to the Company's 2021 reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.81. Our full year 2022 guidance does not include any material divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs, or results of divested businesses.

The Company continues to expect 2022 revenue to grow at a high single-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company's 2021 adjusted revenue(2). The Company continues to expect its 2022 adjusted EBITDA(2) and diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single- to double-digit rate in local currency compared to the Company's 2021 adjusted EBITDA(2) and the Company's 2021 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) of $3.13.

The Company expects full year 2022 earnings per share reported on a U.S. dollar basis to be impacted by foreign currency headwinds of approximately twenty cents based on current exchange rates.

The Company's guidance is based on current conditions and trends in the economy and the markets in which the Company operates and is subject to various risks and uncertainties as described below. The Company will continue to monitor the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our business.

(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release for more information.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures eliminate the impact of certain items, which, depending on the measure, include: currency movements, depreciation and amortization, non-cash share-based compensation, divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. These measures are provided to enhance the overall understanding of the Company's performance when viewed together with the GAAP results. Refer to "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts" at the end of this release.

This release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Federal securities laws including under "2022 Outlook" above. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors concerning the Company's operations and business environment. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements and that could adversely affect the Company's future financial performance include the following: the impact and uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including, but not limited to, its effects on our employees, facilities, customers, and suppliers, the availability and cost of raw materials, energy, and other supplies, the availability and cost of labor, logistics, and transportation, governmental regulations and restrictions, and general economic conditions, including inflation; the uncertain impacts of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on our supply chain, input costs, including energy and transportation, and on general economic conditions; the pace and nature of new product introductions by the Company and the Company's customers; the Company's ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences and changing technologies; the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategies; the outcome of the Company's various productivity-improvement and cost-reduction efforts, acquisition and divestiture activities, and operational improvement plan; changes in costs of raw materials, including energy; industry, regulatory, legal, and economic factors related to the Company's domestic and international business; the effects of tariffs, trade barriers, and disputes; growth in markets for products in which the Company competes; industry and customer acceptance of price increases; actions by competitors; currency exchange rate fluctuations; and other factors included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated and supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC. The risks and uncertainties identified above are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it currently believes to be immaterial also may adversely affect the Company. Should any known or unknown risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on our business, financial condition, and results of operations. This release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Except to the extent required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied herein will not be realized.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Earnings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue $ 361,076 $ 344,287 4.9 % $ 1,088,303 $ 1,039,816 4.7 % Cost of products sold 239,318 229,216 4.4 % 710,696 697,538 1.9 % Selling and administrative expenses 74,265 68,113 9.0 % 222,081 212,670 4.4 % Operating income 47,493 46,958 1.1 % 155,526 129,608 20.0 % Interest expense 3,672 3,037 9,748 9,792 Earnings before income taxes 43,821 43,921 145,778 119,816 Income taxes 7,773 10,009 34,012 28,300 Net earnings $ 36,048 $ 33,912 6.3 % $ 111,766 $ 91,516 22.1 % Earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 2.67 $ 2.17 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.80 $ 2.65 $ 2.16 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 41,896 42,024 41,885 42,140 Diluted 42,242 42,206 42,199 42,287 Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Flavors & Extracts $ 187,046 $ 181,667 3.0 % $ 559,110 $ 561,979 (0.5 %) Color 151,469 139,239 8.8 % 456,175 408,166 11.8 % Asia Pacific 35,221 33,442 5.3 % 109,014 99,599 9.5 % Intersegment elimination (12,660 ) (10,061 ) (35,996 ) (29,928 ) Consolidated $ 361,076 $ 344,287 4.9 % $ 1,088,303 $ 1,039,816 4.7 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 26,337 $ 25,164 4.7 % $ 83,929 $ 76,718 9.4 % Color 28,200 27,253 3.5 % 90,035 79,462 13.3 % Asia Pacific 6,952 6,601 5.3 % 22,877 19,146 19.5 % Corporate & Other (13,996 ) (12,060 ) (41,315 ) (45,718 ) Consolidated $ 47,493 $ 46,958 1.1 % $ 155,526 $ 129,608 20.0 %

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,579 $ 25,740 Trade accounts receivable 287,197 261,121 Inventories 501,382 411,635 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,582 42,657 Total Current Assets 880,740 741,153 Goodwill & intangible assets (net) 404,840 435,009 Property, plant, and equipment (net) 440,439 446,478 Other assets 113,189 122,853 Total Assets $ 1,839,208 $ 1,745,493 Trade accounts payable $ 132,904 $ 125,519 Short-term borrowings 21,947 8,539 Other current liabilities 100,574 98,247 Total Current Liabilities 255,425 232,305 Long-term debt 547,190 503,006 Accrued employee and retiree benefits 27,854 28,579 Other liabilities 54,225 43,178 Shareholders' Equity 954,514 938,425 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,839,208 $ 1,745,493

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 111,766 $ 91,516 Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,262 38,828 Share-based compensation expense 12,476 6,431 Net loss on assets 283 203 Loss on divestitures and other charges - 13,774 Deferred income taxes 20,465 3,793 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (39,520 ) (35,290 ) Inventories (112,021 ) (15,898 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (39,598 ) (15,016 ) Trade accounts payable and other accrued expenses 24,110 24,007 Accrued salaries, wages, and withholdings 1,819 1,763 Income taxes (4,342 ) (1,155 ) Other liabilities 198 3,192 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,898 116,148 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (51,703 ) (37,608 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 94 201 Proceeds from divestiture of businesses - 36,790 Acquisition of new businesses (1,048 ) (13,875 ) Other investing activities 947 1,348 Net cash used in investing activities (51,710 ) (13,144 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from additional borrowings 187,715 55,589 Debt payments (87,657 ) (67,534 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (31,467 ) Dividends paid (51,681 ) (49,468 ) Other financing activities (2,056 ) (582 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 46,321 (93,462 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,330 (1,373 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,839 8,169 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,740 24,770 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,579 $ 32,939 Supplemental Information Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Dividends paid per share $ 1.23 $ 1.17

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts The Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 include adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which exclude divestiture & other related costs, operational improvement plan costs and income, and the results of the divested operations. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue (GAAP) $ 361,076 $ 344,287 4.9 % $ 1,088,303 $ 1,039,816 4.7 % Revenue of the divested product lines - (1,622 ) - (29,399 ) Adjusted revenue $ 361,076 $ 342,665 5.4 % $ 1,088,303 $ 1,010,417 7.7 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 47,493 $ 46,958 1.1 % $ 155,526 $ 129,608 20.0 % Divestiture & other related costs - Cost of products sold - - - 28 Divestiture & other related costs - Selling and administrative expenses - 241 - 13,473 Operating loss (income) of the divested product lines - 70 - (2,398 ) Operational improvement plan - Selling and administrative expenses (income) - 483 - (2,010 ) Adjusted operating income $ 47,493 $ 47,752 (0.5 %) $ 155,526 $ 138,701 12.1 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 36,048 $ 33,912 6.3 % $ 111,766 $ 91,516 22.1 % Divestiture & other related costs, before tax - 241 - 13,501 Tax impact of divestiture & other related costs(1) - 1,179 - 283 Net loss (earnings) of the divested product lines, before tax - 70 - (2,398 ) Tax impact of the divested product lines(1) - (18 ) - 590 Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax - 483 - (2,010 ) Tax impact of operational improvement plan(1) - (115 ) - 44 Adjusted net earnings $ 36,048 $ 35,752 0.8 % $ 111,766 $ 101,526 10.1 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.85 $ 0.80 6.3 % $ 2.65 $ 2.16 22.7 % Divestiture & other related costs, net of tax - 0.03 - 0.33 Results of operations of the divested product lines, net of tax - - - (0.04 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), net of tax - 0.01 - (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.85 $ 0.85 0.0 % $ 2.65 $ 2.40 10.4 % Note: Earnings per share calculations may not foot due to rounding differences. (1) Tax impact adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying non-GAAP adjustments and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued Results by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2022 Adjustments(2) 2022 2021 Adjustments(2) 2021 Flavors & Extracts $ 187,046 $ - $ 187,046 $ 181,667 $ (1,312 ) $ 180,355 Color 151,469 - 151,469 139,239 (310 ) 138,929 Asia Pacific 35,221 - 35,221 33,442 - 33,442 Intersegment elimination (12,660 ) - (12,660 ) (10,061 ) - (10,061 ) Consolidated $ 361,076 $ - $ 361,076 $ 344,287 $ (1,622 ) $ 342,665 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 26,337 $ - $ 26,337 $ 25,164 $ 66 $ 25,230 Color 28,200 - 28,200 27,253 4 27,257 Asia Pacific 6,952 - 6,952 6,601 - 6,601 Corporate & Other (13,996 ) - (13,996 ) (12,060 ) 724 (11,336 ) Consolidated $ 47,493 $ - $ 47,493 $ 46,958 $ 794 $ 47,752 Results by Segment Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Adjusted Revenue 2022 Adjustments(2) 2022 2021 Adjustments(2) 2021 Flavors & Extracts $ 559,110 $ - $ 559,110 $ 561,979 $ (27,616 ) $ 534,363 Color 456,175 - 456,175 408,166 (1,638 ) 406,528 Asia Pacific 109,014 - 109,014 99,599 (295 ) 99,304 Intersegment elimination (35,996 ) - (35,996 ) (29,928 ) 150 (29,778 ) Consolidated $ 1,088,303 $ - $ 1,088,303 $ 1,039,816 $ (29,399 ) $ 1,010,417 Operating Income Flavors & Extracts $ 83,929 $ - $ 83,929 $ 76,718 $ (2,859 ) $ 73,859 Color 90,035 - 90,035 79,462 548 80,010 Asia Pacific 22,877 - 22,877 19,146 (87 ) 19,059 Corporate & Other (41,315 ) - (41,315 ) (45,718 ) 11,491 (34,227 ) Consolidated $ 155,526 $ - $ 155,526 $ 129,608 $ 9,093 $ 138,701 (2) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income.

Sensient Technologies Corporation (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Amounts - Continued The following tables summarize the percentage change in the 2022 results compared to the 2021 results for the corresponding periods. Three Months Ended September 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts 3.0 % (2.9 %) (0.8 %) 6.7 % Color 8.8 % (5.5 %) (0.3 %) 14.6 % Asia Pacific 5.3 % (9.2 %) 0.0 % 14.5 % Total Revenue 4.9 % (4.4 %) (0.6 %) 9.9 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 4.7 % (1.1 %) 0.2 % 5.6 % Color 3.5 % (7.4 %) 0.0 % 10.9 % Asia Pacific 5.3 % (11.0 %) 0.0 % 16.3 % Corporate & Other 16.0 % (0.1 %) (7.4 %) 23.5 % Total Operating Income 1.1 % (6.5 %) 1.8 % 5.8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 6.3 % (6.3 %) 5.5 % 7.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 2.2 % (5.6 %) N/A 7.8 % Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenue Total Foreign

Exchange

Rates Adjustments(3) Adjusted

Local

Currency Flavors & Extracts (0.5 %) (2.4 %) (5.0 %) 6.9 % Color 11.8 % (3.8 %) (0.4 %) 16.0 % Asia Pacific 9.5 % (7.4 %) (0.3 %) 17.2 % Total Revenue 4.7 % (3.3 %) (3.0 %) 11.0 % Operating Income Flavors & Extracts 9.4 % (1.2 %) (4.0 %) 14.6 % Color 13.3 % (4.9 %) 0.9 % 17.3 % Asia Pacific 19.5 % (9.6 %) (0.5 %) 29.6 % Corporate & Other (9.6 %) 0.0 % (30.4 %) 20.8 % Total Operating Income 20.0 % (5.1 %) 8.4 % 16.7 % Diluted Earnings Per Share 22.7 % (5.1 %) 12.8 % 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 12.8 % (4.0 %) N/A 16.8 % (3) For Revenue, adjustments consist of revenues of the divested product lines. For Operating Income, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA, adjustments consist of the results of the divested product lines, divestiture & other related costs, and 2021 operational improvement plan costs and income. The following table summarizes the reconciliation between Operating Income (GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Operating income (GAAP) $ 47,493 $ 46,958 1.1 % $ 155,526 $ 129,608 20.0 % Depreciation and amortization 13,082 13,011 39,262 38,828 Depreciation and amortization, divested product lines - (49 ) - (146 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,785 2,243 12,476 6,431 Divestiture & other related costs, before tax - 241 - 13,501 Results of operations of the divested product lines, before tax - 70 - (2,398 ) Operational improvement plan costs (income), before tax - 483 - (2,010 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 64,360 $ 62,957 2.2 % $ 207,264 $ 183,814 12.8 % We have included each of these non-GAAP measures in order to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable period-over-period performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation. Rather, they should be considered together with GAAP measures and the rest of the information included in this release and our SEC filings. Management internally reviews each of these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis and to gain additional insight into underlying operating and performance trends, and we believe the information can be beneficial to investors for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

