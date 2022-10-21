AM Best will sponsor and participate at the Cumbre Seguros Masivos 2022, which takes place Oct. 25-27, 2022, in Miami.

Carlos De la Torre, senior director of operations and business development for AM Best in Latin America, will give a presentation, titled, "AM Best's Vision of Embedded Insurance," at 11:35 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, Oct. 26. During the presentation, De la Torre will discuss the defining characteristics of embedded insurance and how it can be used to help close the insurance protection gap. De la Torre has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industries.

The event brings together leaders from several Latin American countries to network, learn and exchange ideas about the crucial evolution of the embedded insurance distribution model. The goal is to help prepare companies to adapt to a rapidly transforming business environment. AM Best is a silver sponsor of the event, which will take place at the Trump International Beach Resort. For more information on the conference, please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

