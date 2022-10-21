Phonak Wins Three Categories in the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

Roger On, Phonak Audéo Life and Serenity Choice are Honored for Technological Innovation and Achievement in the Hearing Industry

STÄFA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Phonak , a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces that it has been recognized in three different categories in the third annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards.

Through the annual awards program, Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) recognizes technological innovation and achievement in the hearing industry. This year's awards program saw dozens of innovative technologies, submitted from companies across the globe in eight categories.

Roger On Wins Best Personal Listening Device (Remote Microphone Technology)

Roger On is a remote microphone for hearing aid and cochlear implant wearers specifically designed to help better understand speech in challenging situations like background noise and over distance. It combines hearing performance, ease-of-use and versatility into a sleek remote microphone that can be used in virtually any listening situation.

Audéo Life Wins Best Hearing Aids (RIC)

Audéo Life is the world's first waterproof rechargeable hearing aid. Audéo Life hearing aids feature universal connectivity with multiple active Bluetooth® connections, truly hands-free calls, Tap Control for easy access to voice assistants, and more. Audéo Life hearing aids are designed to be more durable thanks to a Parylene coating, which acts as a sealant.

Serenity Choice Wins Best Hearing Conservation (Acoustic)

Serenity Choice is a high-end consumer product for hearing protection. A trusted name in professional hearing protection, Serenity Choice's expanded portfolio includes six products across various consumer applications for hearing protection and comfort, including sports, music, sleep, flying, hunting/shooting, and work with bespoke ready-to-wear solutions for each life situation. The custom-made variants include also protection for flying and swimming.

"The goal of the Innovator Awards is to recognize the organizations and people who bring new hearing care ideas to life," said the 2022 Awards Program Chair, Jerry DeRosa. "Technologies being developed by companies like Phonak are helping drive innovation forward across the industry."

"Roger On, Audéo Life and Serenity Choice are great examples of our very broad product range. These awards demonstrate our commitment to innovate not only for hearing solutions but also for hearing protection", said Jon Billings, Vice President of Phonak Marketing. "This recognition is very rewarding for our teams and can only encourage us to further strive for excellence."

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone. At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

The Hearing Technology Innovator Awards is an international awards program designed to recognize and celebrate innovation within the hearing industry. Learn more at https://hearinghealthmatters.org/hearing-technology-innovator-awards/

About HHTM

Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) provides timely information and lively insights to anyone who cares about hearing loss. Readers and contributors are drawn from many sectors of the hearing field, including practitioners, researchers, manufacturers, educators, and, importantly, consumers with hearing loss and those who love them. By involving all these groups, we hope to bridge the gaps in knowledge that so often divide them. To learn more, visit HearingHealthMatters.org.

