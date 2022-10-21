Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.

The expansion into Lebanon will incorporate a variety of measures that seek to improve employment opportunities in the country. Senior officials from the GDR Media Group underline that they will be hiring locals for the new branch, which will in turn enable them to capitalize on an under-used Lebanese workforce.

The GDR Media Group is setting out to bolster the Lebanese workforce by introducing a strategically placed office in the region, and the leadership team highlights that the country is already showing encouraging signs of economic resurgence.

The new branch will continue the firm's methodology of placing an emphasis on utilizing storytelling in order to provide comprehensive, multi-channel marketing services, including media strategy, video production, website design and letterbox distribution. In both 2019 and 2020, the 40-year-old GDR Media Group was a finalist in the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.

The GDR Media Group also emphasizes how the Lebanese workforce is highly skilled and educated, and that the opportunities accessible to them have been stifled as a result of the ongoing economic crisis. From Lebanon, the GDR Media Group workforce will be able to provide services to countries all over the world.

"When planning our expansion, there was no doubt in my mind that we needed to open up an office in Lebanon. Not only are there a host of benefits and advantages to be gained by operating in this region, but it also gives us the chance to help boost local employment, and to do our bit to contribute towards the welfare of the Lebanese population. With Lebanese heritage myself, this was of particular importance to me," concludes Daizy Gedeon, CEO, Managing and Creative Director of the GDR Media Group.

