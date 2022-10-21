Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held in Vancouver on October 20, 2022.

All of the nominees for election as directors of the Company listed in the Company's information circular dated September 6, 2022, were re-elected for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at seven (7). John Proust, Ian Burney, Michael Carrick, Mitsuhiko Yamada, Paul Harbidge, Tanneke Heersche and Murray Flanigan were all re-elected as directors of the Company.

The Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Compensation Plan") was approved and supersedes the Company's incentive stock option plan. Subsequent to the shareholder approval of the Compensation Plan, the board of directors passed a resolution capping all types of consideration referred to in the Compensation Plan for the next year to a rolling maximum of 10% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the date of a grant, The Compensation Plan is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

KPMG, LLP were re-appointed as auditor for the Company for the ensuing year.

At a Board meeting immediately following the AGM, Board Committees, consisting of independent directors, were confirmed:

Audit Committee - Murray Flanigan (Chairman), Michael Carrick, Paul Harbidge

Compensation Committee - Michael Carrick (Chairman), Murray Flanigan, Tanneke Heersche

Nomination/Corporate Governance - Tanneke Heersche (Chairman), Ian Burney, Paul Harbidge

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

