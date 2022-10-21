Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Baton, the creators of the ERPsim portfolio of SAP simulations, is introducing a new Defense and Security scenario. Senior officials from the Canada-based firm highlight that the latest version of this system centers around the latest SAP defense and security industry solution.

This simulation is designed to help those involved in the field deployment of army personnel and equipment, taking into account the logistical challenges associated with real-time use cases. More than 1000 government and government-owned organizations rely on SAP software globally, with defense, paramilitary and homeland security organizations making up a significant SAP footprint. Soldiers have long utilized simulations in order to prepare for combat, yet this form of training has never been available to those using computer software to support operations, a field that is often just as crucial to relief efforts in crises.

The US defense sector is increasingly relying on digitization as a means of upgrading aspects such as research and development, manufacturing and recruitment. The pandemic as a whole accelerated the adoption of digital technology by virtually all organizations across North America and Canada.

However, in a recent survey, 63% of respondents underlined that a lack of skilled teams presented a pivotal barrier to defense innovation. Baton is striving to solve this by streamlining and enhancing the education of these teams through its gamified simulations. These pit participants against one another, which introduces an element of competition that improves user engagement.

Studies suggest that, if a task is gamified, this puts 89% of participants into a competitive mindset, which makes them feel more eager to complete the task. In Baton's new Defense and Security simulation, participants are divided into teams, which consists of a Military Planning Officer, an Allocation Officer, a Logistics Officer, a Maintenance Officer, a Supply Chain Officer, and a Finance Officer. These have to collaborate by using the SAP software and its machine learning tools in order to provide swift and effective responses to a humanitarian aid crisis field deployment. Other types of missions can also be programmed in the simulation.

The Baton team emphasizes that their Defense and Security simulation forces participants to make vital decisions relating to the regions in which supplies will be distributed, as well as the maintenance of transport assets. The demands for supplies vary throughout the simulation and this in turn bolsters users' ability to use SAP for logistics effective planning, personnel deployment, procurement and finance. No prior understanding of SAP software is required in order to participate in the program.

"Baton's latest Defense and Security simulation is an exciting introduction for the defense sector, as it significantly streamlines the training process for team-members in this field that need to quickly improve their familiarity with SAP software. By gamifying the system, we ensure it is as engaging, memorable and fun as possible," outlines Guy Couillard, CEO of Baton Simulations.

